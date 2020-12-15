ALPENA — Only hitting two free throws in a contest is usually a bad sign for a basketball team. However, hitting 14 3-pointers can overcome that quickly.
Bergman scored 42 points from behind the arc on Friday during an 80-26 non-conference road win against Alpena.
Five of those long bombs came in the first period. Maddi Holt accounted for four early treys while Kessa Willis pitched in the other. Madeline Moon and Karson Edwards kept the offense balanced with four points apiece in the paint while Abigail Hodges earned three points from the point.
Katherine Rodas scored all three field goals for Alpena to account for seven points while Emma Johnson scored a point at the free throw line.
Bergman led by a 28-7 score entering the second period and never cooled off.
Ponder hit a pair of 3-pointers and Taylar Cantwell also connected from deep. Tru Cartwright scored her first basket of the game and Bergman poured out 23 more points before halftime.
Amelya Cook shot for five points and Rodas added another three as the Lady Leopards faced a 51-15 deficit at intermission.
The Lady Panthers scored another 23 points in the third frame. Holt hit her fifth, sixth and seventh 3-pointer of the game in the quarter. Ponder and Cantwell fell in line with the offense with treys of their own and Moon added another four points from the post.
Rodas scored all six Alpena points in the third.
Bergman took a 74-21 lead into the fourth period.
Scoring slowed in the final 8 minutes with the clock rolling and Bergman put up six points to Alpena’s five.
Holt finished with 25 points to lead the Lady Panthers. Moon scored 10 points, Ponder and Hodges nine apiece, Edwards eight, Cantwell seven, Willis five, Cartwright four and Jalen Burleson three.
Rodas scored 17 points for Alpena. Cook added five, Desiree Deitrich three and Johnson one.
