OMAHA — Two games were on the slate for Tuesday night in the Omaha Border Classic.
The host Eagles of Omaha whipped Eureka Springs into shape, 67-31, while the Flippin girls escaped Kingston with a 55-46 win.
Senior Boys
Omaha 67, Eureka Springs 31
The Eagles had enough points by halftime to post a win as they downed Eureka Springs, 67-31.
Omaha turned to its defense in the second half to put the basketball game away.
After leading 34-22 at halftime, Omaha held Eureka Springs to five points in the third period and four in the fourth to assure itself of a win.
Omaha had five players score in the first period as they jumped to a 19-10 lead.
The Eagles outscored Eureka Springs, 15-12, in the second frame.
Leading Omaha in scoring was Austin Isbell with 23 points. Cade Anderson added 13, William Deckelman 10, Hunter Isbell nine, Dalton Evans and Landon Asbury four each and Levi Rogers and Jayden Barber two apiece.
Eureka Springs was led by Matthew Lester with 13 points. Jackson Cross added seven, Justin Stafford and Weston Armer four each, Dominic Baracosa two and Hayden Bullock one.
Senior Girls
Flippin 55, Kingston 46
Flippin made a change in the second half and it worked as the Lady Bobcats came from behind to defeat Kingston, 55-45.
Kingston had a 16 point halftime lead. The squad led, 37-21.
However, the offense slowed for the Lady Yellow Jackets in the second half.
After scoring four points in the third period, Kingston only added five more in the fourth period.
Flippin scored 17 points in each of those periods.
The Lady Yellow Jackets led, 41-38, heading into the final period.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Mellia Johnson with 23 points. Hannah Johnson added 13, Libbie Johnson seven and Brooke Villines three.
