Points were flying for the winning teams at the 46th North Arkansas College Senior Boys Invitational Tournament on Tuesday at Pioneer Pavilion.
Kingston pointed the nets for 76 and Western Grove hit for 73.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Deer, 76-34, while Western Grove downed Mt. Judea, 73-23.
Kingston 76, Deer 34
The Yellow Jackets took control of the game in the first period and never looked back on their way to posting a 76-34 win over Deer.
Avery Weaver had the hot hand for Kingston in the first period. He scored 12 points with all of those coming on 3-pointers.
Daylin Davidson scored six points as the Yellow Jackets took a 29-8 lead as Dale Dotson and Avery Young each scored four points for the Antlers.
Deer came back and won the second frame by two-points to make it a 42-23 contest going into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets held Deer to two points in the third period as their fast-break points put the team ahead, 63-25 with a period left.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Weaver with 18 points. Gunnar Davis added 13, Zac Root 10, Davidson eight, Will Clark seven, Darian Alexander and Trey Bowen six each, Brayden Anderson and Ethan Sprinkle three apiece and Payton Hartness two.
Deer was led by Young with 19 points. Landen Rhoades added seven, Dotson six and Keegan Middleton two.
Western Grove 73, Mt. Judea 23
Western Grove bounced to a large lead on the way to defeating Mt. Judea, 73-23.
The Warriors held the Eagles scoreless in the first period while picking up a 37-0 lead.
Zack Bolin had 12 first-period points to lead Western Grove as six different players scored in the opening period.
The Eagles scored six points in the second frame as Trenton Faught and Matthew Cook had three points each.
Western Grove scored 22 in the quarter to lead 59-6 at intermission.
Leading Western Grove in scoring was Blake Reddell with 13 points. Bolin added 12, Keagan Ricketts 11, Garrett Dixon eight, Carson Parker seven, Walker Robinson and Marcus Bunch six each, Gage Freeman four and Brayden Moore, Preston Savage and Zane Wheeler two apiece.
Mt. Judea was led by Faught and Cook with six points each. Chase Campbell added five and Garrett Martin and Dakota Recoy two each.
