OARK — It is always a good night to leave a gym with three road wins.
That has been a rarity for Bruno-Pyatt, but Tuesday night they pulled the trick at Oark.
Senior Boys
The Bruno-Pyatt senior boys defeated Oark, 77-55.
“We looked a lot more poised on offense,” said Bruno-Pyatt coach Noah Chagnon. “Our players are settling into their positions. I though we were patient and let the scoring come to us instead of forcing shots or passes.
“Our first conference game is Friday against Norfork,” continued the coach. “These last two games have definitely helped us get ready.”
Leading Bruno-Pyatt in scoring was Marcus Morris with 27 points. Garrett Chaney added 24, Avery Baker 12 and Clayton Gilley and Dom Giles six each.
Senior Girls
The Bruno-Pyatt Lady Patriots picked up their second win in two nights by defeating Oark, 48-38.
Natalie Manning led the team with 13 points. Trisha Lange added 12, Macy Young 11, Shaylen Ricketts eight and Julissa Gonzalez four.
Junior Boys
Bruno-Pyatt had only three players score, but that was enough as the Junior Patriots defeated Oark, 55-49.
Ethan Brumley had 29 points for the Junior Patriots while Kendell Smith and Marcus Fields had 13 points each.
