Win or lose, the football games that don't matter have come to an end, for most teams.
The conference season will start for three of the five football teams in the Heart of the Ozarks. Harrison and Marshall are the only teams that will not begin conference play on Friday.
Harrison was scheduled to play Farmington, but the Cardinals are quarantined leaving the Goblins delaying the 5A-West opener until next week. Harrison will now play Ozark on Friday night.
Marshall was set to begin their conference schedule with a homecoming matchup against Mountain Pine, but the Red Devils are now under quarantine. Homecoming festivities for the Bobcats will be moved to Oct. 9 when Marshall hosts Western Yell.
Berryville will start the 4A-1 season on the road Friday. Berryville will face highly regarded Shiloh Christian in Springdale.
Green Forest will also hit the road. The Tigers are looking to get on the winning side of the scoreboard with a road game against Prairie Grove.
At 7 p.m. the Panthers of Yellville-Summit will have another home game. The Panthers dropped a close contest on Saturday afternoon in Newark against Cedar Ridge High School. Yellville-Summit plays Hector.
