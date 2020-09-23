In a year where things are not normal, Harrison football was clicking along in a normal fashion.
The team was getting recognized as a top squad in Class 5A and was one of the favorites to win the 5A-West.
Then word came Tuesday that Harrison's opening opponent for the conference season was quarantined for COVID-19.
With Farmington out of the picture, the Goblins found another opponent. Harrison will face Ozark on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. The game will be played in Harrison.
Harrison is coming off a bye week after playing football the first three weeks that the team was allowed. Harrison compiled a 2-1 record with wins over Magnolia and Mountain Home. The Goblins fell to Siloam Springs.
Goblin coach Joel Wells is not a fan of the extra week off.
"I don't like the bye week," he said. "But we did use it to get ourselves better."
The additional week of practice time was used to help the team make progress toward a march toward the postseason.
"We have made some changes," said the coach. "I hope they prove to be beneficial for our conference win."
Wells didn't like the extra week off in the past, but the squad needed the time.
"It was more needed this year," said the coach. "We needed to make some changes and we were able to have time to work with new people in new positions.
"We are glad the bye week is over and we are ready to get back out on the field and play."
Tickets for the Harrison game with Ozark are on sell at www.harrisongoblins.com. Tickets can be purchased until noon on Friday. Any leftover tickets will be at the F.S. Garrison ticket office at 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.