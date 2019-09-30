BERRYVILLE — There were runners for six classifications at the Berryville Bobcat Back 40 run.
That was no big deal for the Harrison Lady Goblins cross country team. Saturday afternoon at the Carroll County Fairgrounds, the Lady Goblins showed why they are the defending Class 4A state champions.
In the Class 4A-5A run, Harrison put five runners in the top 10 including the first three in division on the way to claiming the title.
Harrison finished with 20 points to edge Siloam Springs who scored a 38. Pea Ridge was third with 85, Huntsville fourth with 104 points and Farmington was fifth with 122.
The Green Forest girls were the only team in the Class 1A-3A and Springdale was the only team in the Class 6A event.
In junior high girls race. Bergman was second in the 1A-3A division with Green Forest coming in fourth. The Berryville girls were second in the 4A-5A group.
In senior boys running, Green Forest was second in the 1A-3A group while the Berryville boys were fifth in the 4A-5A classification.
Green Forest won the junior boys race while Berryville was fourth in the 4A-5A group.
Senior Girls
When Ruthy Ryan talks with her competition from races, she has to turn around because the runners only know who she is by seeing her back. That is all they ever see of her on the race as Ryan was 45 seconds faster than her nearest competitor as the Goblins roared to an easy win in the Berryville Bobcat Back 40.
Ryan finished the race in 21:01.89. The closest competition was Bethany Waggoner of Willow Springs, Mo. who finished the race in 21:45.04. Waggoner ran in the 1A-3A race.
Finishing second in the 4A-5A race was Camryn Casey of Harrison. The sophomore finished in 21:57.52. Noelle Pall was third for Harrison. The freshman clocked a 22:03.00.
Cecilia Doss of Berryville was the fifth runner to finish in the 4A-5A race. She completed the run in 22:38.81
Madison Tramell was the fourth Harrison runner. She finished in 22:51.50 and in sixth place overall.
Olivia Pall was 10th in 23:19.79.
Rylee Myers made the first half of the runners finishing the race from Harrison. She was sixth for the Lady Goblins and finished the race 12th overall. Her time was 24:11.08.
Elise Bell was 17th in 24:47.33 while Vittoria Gratton was 19th in 24:54.42; Eliana Adamos, 24th, 26:10.80; Chloe Hooten, 27th, 27:09.06; Avery Davis, 30th, 27:42.05; and Ashlyn Long, 31st, 27:45.11.
There were 45 runners in this classification.
In the 1A-3A race, Jennifer Martinez was second overall in 24:06.36. Lucy Rios was third in 26:02.04; Samantha Delavin, fourth, 26:09.86; Alexis Griffith, sixth, 26:24.71; and Marianna Beltran, seventh, 27:43.51.
Kingston’s Faith Floyd was fifth. She finished in 26:21.56.
Bergman’s Paige Elder was eighth in the race in 29:05.98 and Alicia Doyle was 10th in 30:26.75.
There were 10 runners in this race.
Senior Boys
The Green Forest senior boys finished second in the 1A-3A classification run.
Green Forest was bested by Willow Springs, Mo. Willow Springs finished with 36 points while the Tigers had 48.
Jake Lopez was the first finisher for Green Forest. He was sixth overall.He finished in 19:53.41.
Tono Mendez was second for Green Forest. He finished the race ninth overall in 20:32.65.
Paco Rangel was 13th overall in 20:42.97 while Colin Delavin was 14th in 20:52.88; Jacob McMahan, 16th, 21:24.44; Kevin Cifuentes, 17th, 21:52.03; Alex Leal, 18th, 22:08.75; Alexis Rangel, 19th, 22:09.60; Jesus Flores, 22nd, 22:59.68; Jair Juarez, 24th, 24:00.61; Daniel Alvarez, 25th, 24:13.91; and Kelvin Garcia, 29th, 25:21.25.
There were 37 runners in this classification.
Class 4A-5A had 50 runners in its race.
Berryville’s Reese Johnson was the first to cross the finish line for the Bobcats. He was 12th overall in 20:47.02.
Caden Nickell was 17th. He finished in 21:11.21 while teammate Josh Wilson was 27th overall in 21:43.80; Chris Nequiz, 27th, 21:43.80; Hayden Braziel, 32nd, 22:46.52; Austin Escobar, 34th, 22:58.47; Alek Lang, 45th, 25:11.47; and Lucca Silva, 49th, 30:21.06.
Junior Girls
The Bergman junior girls finished second in the race with 37 points. The squad was seven points before St. Joseph Catholic. Green Forest was fourth with 83 points.
Despite not having a team, two Kingston seventh-graders finished in the top four of the race.
Callie Edgmon was second in 16:22.35 while Averie Dunn was fourth in 16:39.58.
Junior Lady Yellow Jacket Lila Hartness finished in ninth place overall in 17:02.89 while Raidon Kilbourn was 42nd in 27:57.52.
Bergman’s Breanna Espinoza was third. She finished in 16:27.45. Jalen Burleson was 10th overall in 17:35.55; Maya Allen, 14th, 18:14.35; Allison Jackson, 15th, 18:40.61; and Shay Lovelace, 23rd, 20:48.99.
Green Forest’s Kimberly Cid was the first Junior Lady Tiger to finish the race. She was 16th overall in 19:00.24. Natalie Calderon was 21st in 20:27.58 while Stina Ermay was 27th in 22:07.87; Mahalie Alvarado, 30th, 22:49.70; Hannah Aday, 32nd, 23:28.90; Lilly Dill, 33rd, 23:29.25; and Haddasah Reyes, 41st, 27:08.02.
There were 43 runners in this classification.
Berryville’s Gisselle Estrada led her team with a second overall finish. She ran the race in 15:19.93.
Astralia Amos was ninth overall in 16:44.69 while Carly Smith was 10th in 16:49.42; Elizabeth Perez, 15th, 17:15.88; Tessa Parton, 20th, 17:33.77; Bella Knapp, 23rd, 18:00.21; Alison Nequiz, 31st, 18:31.47; Zariel Long, 35th, 18:52.21; Erika Hernandez, 43rd, 19:36.71; Faith McKinney, 60th, 23:07.93; Shayleigh Broeker, 66th, 25:06.78; Sandra Alcantar, 67th, 25:46.23; Rylie Punchak, 71st, 33:09.85; and Destini Plumblee, 72nd, 33:29.16.
There were 72 runners in the race.
Junior Boys
Green Forest had two of the top three runners and four in the top 10 as they cruised to an easy team win.
Alonzo Rangel won the 1A-3A race in a time of 13:18.84; Matthew Vasquez was third overall in 13:47.84 while Alex Alvarez was seventh in 14:43.59 and Chris Alvarado was 10th in 14:52.47.
Arauny Reyes was 12th overall in 15:07.51; Juan Fernandez, 13th, 15:28.63; Deigo Martinez, 17th, 16:09.58; Joseph Duenas, 18th, 16:10.45; Boris Tabor, 27th, 17:42.39; Jared Garcia, 29th, 17:48.69; Jacob Vasquez, 30th, 17:55.29; Jose Solis, 41st, 20:11.60; and Jose Reyes, 42nd, 20:52.60.
Kingston had two runners in the race. They recorded a pair of top 11 finishes.
Chism Floyd was eighth overall in 14:48.69 while Josh Cooper was 11th in 14:53.26.
There were 45 runners in the race.
In the 4A-5A race, there were 78 runners.
Berryville’s top finished was Nestor Perez in sixth place overall in 13:21.54. Malachi Houghton was eighth in 13:42.82.
Trenton Hughes was 12th in 14:01.75 while Cruz Arrizon was 45th in 16:39.03; Gabriel Wall, 54th, 17:49.13; Devin Alvarez, 77th, 25:09.15; and Daniel Alcantar, 78th, 32:26.62.
