When eating lunch with my wife on Wednesday, I got an email that I really didn't want.
Back in January I started to prepare for a half marathon. My goal is to run one in every state and currently I have completed 2 percent of my goal. (That is one state for you non-math people.)
I ran hard during January and the first part of February. I was training to run in the Rock The Parkway in Kansas City.
Postseason high school basketball came along and my training was harder to complete.
When the email came that the run was postponed until the end of August, I was relieved.
I maintained some training and then got serious again in May. I was up at 4 a.m. some mornings to get finished before the heat. I am not a morning person. This should show my dedication.
On Wednesday, I had completed a 6.51 run that was really easy. Then when eating lunch with my wife the email came.
We set there and it was like I was awaiting an acceptance letter from a college. I didn't want to click on it. I was preparing for bad news.
I get my steps in every day, but I have worked seven months to say that I have completed 4 percent of my goal.
I finally clicked on one of the two emails that was sent from the KC Running Club. They were going to make sure that my dreams were not only broken, but crushed.
My dreams were crushed.
KC Running Club will make me make the trip to KC to get my gear for the race. I will even run the 13.1 miles in Missouri the last weekend of the month. I will say that I have 4 percent.
Then the angel that sits on my shoulder will utter questions about said 4 percent.
I realize that I am just an old man that is only trying to hit personal goals during this Covid thing.
My mind goes to all of the students that lost their spring sports season. The team concept was over for thousands of students in Arkansas and the country. That is much devastating than my little half marathon.
I pray daily for the families that are affected by the pandemic. I pray daily that sports get back into the daily schedules of all of us.
Sports is very important to a lot of students. Coaches are the only father figure that some young men will see. Sports keep some students in school.
As the fall sports season is heading our way, there are so many changes. I just pray that our high school students get to compete in the sports of their choice.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel.
