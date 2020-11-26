Surely everyone has experienced the conversation on the phone with somebody who sounds like they are in a fishbowl or walking through an echo chamber.
Something just doesn’t seem right and it is a big distraction simply because they have you on speaker phone.
This whole year has seemed like that, except for the first few months. The year 2020 was rocking along and the high school basketball postseason had the entire state narrowed down to two teams in each classification.
Then things changed.
Normal hasn’t been normal since. Weird hasn’t even stood out among the crowd like it used to.
That was over eight months ago and it still seems like we’re in a fishbowl where nothing seems to be clearly understood.
It’s the day after Thanksgiving and that’s not what it feels like.
This is supposed to be Black Friday. Not anymore. Everything has been online for quite a while already. But I’m definitely not the expert on that situation.
This is the day where we start putting up Christmas decorations and I practice ignoring my wife for a few weeks about getting a tree stood up straight in the living room. Lots of people did that up to a month ago… putting up the tree part, not ignoring my wife.
Maybe I’ve been ignorant to all the commercials that my bride fast-forwards through about being thankful and grateful. Strangely, I miss that. I haven’t been told a single time this month that this is the season of thanks and I should count my blessings and be grateful. At least not by the powers that be who want to sell me something on television.
I have however, recently been exposed to the Gilmore Girls marathon which has helped me brush up on my dry humor techniques and sarcasm methods.
That has been fruitful and a stark reminder that nothing in this world is to be taken as seriously as it often is. Especially the personalities of other people and the attitudes of those I don’t care to be around anyway.
This Thanksgiving was different. The family didn’t go where we usually go and that is out of the norm. Instead, it was a whole bunch of different places over a short period of time while not adhering to the suggestions of the government that people in general are dangerous and I should stay away.
There is a peanut butter cheesecake in the fridge that has put me into a sugar-induced coma once already this week. There is still half of it left, so I have lots to be thankful about.
I’m thankful that I have the ability to live in a free country.
I’m also thankful for football. The Razorback game was taken away for Saturday but Friday night’s game at Harrison should be entertaining and a sense of normalcy.
I’ll take whatever I can get at this point.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
