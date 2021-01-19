FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was Monday recognized as an All-American on the Football Writers Association of America All-American team.
Redshirt freshman Catalon of Mansfield, Texas, posted 99 tackles with three interceptions, forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble for the 3-7 Razorbacks.
In football’s highest division, the FBS Football Bowl Subdivision, Catalon was the lone player during the regular season simultaneously recording three interceptions while surpassing 95 tackles. He logged career game-high 16 tackles in Arkansas’ 27-24 loss to LSU.
Arkansas’ first FWAA Freshman All-American since linebacker Dre Greenlaw in 2015, Catalon for his 2020 season has been recognized first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and second-team All-SEC by the SEC coaches and was recognized third-team All-American by the Phil Steele publication and first-team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.
