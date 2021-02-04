Going back to school at 40 years of age isn’t as simple of a transition as I thought it was going to be. I’ve been out of my element since a week or so after January 11 and sleep deprivation has a whole new meaning.
There are times when a basketball player has the “hot hand” or is “on fire.” The player is always in rhythm and everything flows smoothly while making all the right adjustments. Passing lanes and techniques become incredibly clear and the game translates very easy. Confidence levels increase at a rapid rate and it seems that the sky's the limit.
That’s when a player is in his or her element. They know exactly what they are doing and nothing comes across as a surprise.
I felt like that for a very short period once I started taking college classes. Then I was reminded why my last stint at the University of Arkansas resulted in them asking me to leave. Looking back, it was sorta like a heartless boy/girl dumping their partner over a text message.
Back then, I got a letter in the mail telling me that I was not meeting expectations and don’t bother coming back next semester. Just like any failed relationship, the bills kept coming in the mail even though the fun was over.
I’ve realized something in the past few weeks that I wish I would’ve noticed over 20 years ago. Time management, willingness and determination go a long way when you’re trying to get the highest grade possible in a class. Sports and life in general is similar.
There were probably a total of 3 or 4 hours during my entire tenure in high school when I studied for anything. The teachers taught it in the class, that information was absorbed into my brain and then it came back out on paper during the test. Education as a teenager was easy.
Taking that approach into higher education was a bad idea. Instead of those things that I wish I would’ve learned fresh out of high school, I discovered things like: parties in people’s houses who actually owned them and weren’t a result of the parents being out of town; Denny’s is open all night long and they don’t care how straight of a line you walk while coming through the door; and professors could care less if you come to class or not, they aren’t going to make your parents sign a slip and return it to school the next day.
Things like that are why they asked me to leave. Among many others.
I’ve forgiven the institution that asked me to leave. They are paid off now and I’m allowed to step foot on the campus if I so desire. However, my name isn’t on the concrete walkway that works its way around the grounds and I’ve accepted that as me reaping the results of the nonsense that I sowed.
Today, my social behaviors are much different and I soberly stagger half-awake to the refrigerator late at night instead of Denny’s. The parties involve birthday cake and balloons for little kids. And my wife does care if I come home or not.
School has taken a priority in my life amongst an already busy schedule and my to-do list when I wake up in the morning has grown exponentially.
As much as I loathe the fact that some kids are doing high school online, I’m appreciative that my classes are currently set up that way. Even though it’s basically for self-gratification, I’m satisfied to be a student again on an official level.
I think we are always learning no matter how many notches we have on the calendar. Life would seem dull if we weren’t.
I highly recommend people to occasionally get out of their element and establish a new one.
Now I have to go write a paper about where I think my life will be in 30 years.
Anywhere above ground sounds like a good start.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
