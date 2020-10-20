NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Conference races are beginning to take shape as teams enter Week 8 on the schedule.
The Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Polls are currently seeing little change. However, as ranked teams begin to play each other, a shakeup can be expected between now and the end of the regular season.
Harrison is holding at No. 5 in the Class 5A poll after a convincing 48-16 win over VIlonia. Only Morrilton is scratching at the heels of the Golden Goblins in the conference rankings. The two squads play on Friday at Devil Dog Stadium.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant remains at the top with all of the first-place votes. Bentonville follows with North Little Rock and Greenwood rounding out the top four spots. Pulaski Academy’s 7-0 record fills the fifth spot. Conway is sixth and Cabot takes No. 7.
Lake Hamilton was at the mercy of the pollsters this week. The Wolves fell from the eighth spot to No. 10 despite a 23-point win over Siloam Springs.
Benton jumped up to No. 8 and Wynne advanced to ninth.
Class 7A is led by Bryant with Bentonville at second and North Little Rock at third. Conway jumps to fourth from fifth and Cabot falls to fifth after Friday’s game with Little Rock Central was canceled.
Greenwood continues to lead Class 6A. Benton moved up to second. Lake Hamilton fell a spot to No. 3. Jonesboro enters the poll with a 4-2 record and Little Rock Parkview remains at fifth.
In Class 5A, the Bruins of Pulaski Academy sit at the top of the poll. Wynne remains at second and Little Rock Christian holds their spot in third. The poll remains the same with Texarkana at fourth and the 6-1 Goblins at fifth.
Nothing stayed the same in Class 4A. Arkadelphia claimed the No. 1 slot with a 4-0 record after Nashville lost a two-point game to Ashdown. Shiloh Christian jumped two spots to No. 2 while Nashville fell to third. Joe T. Robinson fell a spot to fourth despite a 22-point win over Malvern. Rivercrest and Stuttgart both hold undefeated records and are tied for fifth.
Harding Academy leads Class 3A with a 4-1 record. The rest of the poll positions are held by undefeated teams. Newport is second and Prescott is No. 3. Hoxie and McGehee traded spots this week. Hoxie is fourth and McGehee is No. 5
Class 2A stayed the same this week. Fordyce leads the way followed by Des Arc and then Gurdon. Poyen is fourth and Junction City takes the fifth spot.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 17. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (22) 6-0 220 1
2. Bentonville 7-0 191 2
3. North Little Rock 6-0 170 3
4. Greenwood 7-0 140 4
5. Pulaski Academy 7-0 124 5
6. Conway 4-2 116 6
7. Cabot 5-1 82 7
8. Benton 5-2 53 9
9. Wynne 7-0 45 10
10. Lake Hamilton 6-0 36 8
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Christian 10, Newport 8, Joe T. Robinson 6, Bentonville West 3, Texarkana 3, Fort Smith Northside 1, Jonesboro 1, Little Rock Parkview 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (22) 6-0 110 1
2. Bentonville 7-0 81 2
3. North Little Rock 6-0 73 3
4. Conway 4-2 44 4
5. Cabot 5-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Benton 5-2 80 3
3. Lake Hamilton 6-0 71 2
4. Jonesboro 4-2 30 NR
5. LR Parkview 4-1 28 5
Others receiving votes: Searcy 7, Sylvan Hills 4.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (22) 7-0 110 1
2. Wynne 7-0 83 2
3. LR Christian 5-1 60 3
4. Texarkana 4-0 35 4
5. Harrison 6-1 30 5
Others receiving votes: Morrilton 11, Camden Fairview 1.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (9) 4-0 72 2
2. Shiloh Christian (9) 6-1 66 4
3. Nashville 4-2 55 1
4. Joe T. Robinson (2) 4-3 3
5. Rivercrest (1) 7-0 34 5
(tie) Stuttgart (1) 6-0 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 4, Central Arkansas Christian 3, Pocahontas 3, Elkins 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (15) 4-1 96 1
2. Newport (7) 8-0 80 2
3. Prescott 5-0 76 3
4. Hoxie 6-0 28 5
5. McGehee 5-0 20 4
Others receiving votes: Rison 11, Osceola 9, Booneville 4, Glen Rose 3,
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (25) 7-0 110 1
2. Des Arc 7-0 76 2
3. Gurdon 5-1 66 3
4. Poyen 7-0 37 4
5. Junction City 3-2 32 5
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 7, Cross County 2.
