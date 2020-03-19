If the professional football season ever begins, things will look very different compared to last year with all the players shuffling around finding new teams. Then it will change again the next season with all the new structuring. The thing that will stay the same is the owners making a ridiculous amount of money.
The new labor agreement — which the players voted on — was approved by a 1,019-959 vote.
Commissioner Roger Goodell will probably get another raise after getting the deal approved that all 32 team owners wanted.
“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new collective bargaining agreement,” Goodell expressed.
Of course he is, but a lot of players aren’t happy about it.
It just goes to show what happens if you don’t vote. A majority was all that was required to pass the new agreement and the difference was just 60 votes amongst a pool of nearly 2,500 members who represent the union.
The players said it best themselves.
"Around 500 players didn't even vote on the new CBA," Ravens cornerback Marion Humphrey expressed.
"Players voted for a 17-game season," Jaguars receiver Chris Conley commented. "No extra bye week. A disproportionate pay increase that will be less than promised because of the growth of the league revenue. No resolved player restrictions or tags. Added mandatory fines for hold outs that take an accrued season from veteran players. On top of that, this CBA cut benefits for some players in shaky medical condition. The worst part is that 500 people didn't vote. We look like a weak union to the owners and for this reason they will continue to try to low ball and take advantage of players rights."
It seems that the players who agreed to the deal simply wanted more money in the short-run instead of focusing on what might happen to them over the next 10 years. That makes some sense considering that most players don’t last very long in the league. However, none of this will take effect before the 2021 season and the players could’ve gotten a lot more money if they had pressed the issue.
The NFL is about to negotiate new TV and digital deals. The players union could’ve gotten a much bigger chunk out of a much bigger pie had they not rushed into this deal.
An extra game during the season along with taking a game away from the preseason, which most players barely participate, was the league’s way of putting player safety first while putting a better product on the field for fans.
Maybe the players voting were just wanting the drug testing to be reduced and the discipline to be decreased. That was in the agreement.
"The democratic process has played itself out," tweeted Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who had a loud voice during the negotiation. "We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I don't agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly."
It sounds to me like the players union doesn’t know what they are doing and the team owners are just fine with that.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
