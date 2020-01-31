When it comes to seeing National Football League games in person, I am at a disadvantage against some people.
However, when it comes to being a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, I am way ahead of the curve and have been on that bandwagon for a long time.
As a matter of fact, most of my life I have been leading the pack.
My Dad, Dean Brasel, took me to watch the Chiefs practice when we were residents of the suburban Kansas City area. We lived in Pleasant Valley.
The Chiefs practiced in the town of Liberty, which was a hop, jump and a skip from Pleasant Valley. It was where we went to Magic Mart and other stores to shop.
I remember very well seeing the team practice at William Jewel College. While watching them practice, there on the sideline in front of a 7-year old boy was Len Dawson.
Dawson and the Chiefs were coming off a Super Bowl title the year before. I was always impressed with Dawson because in his spare time he was on television as a sports announcer.
That was when I was young and stupid and thought that being on television was something. Now, I realize that it is just entertainment to draw viewers into the broadcast. Just ask the kids who heard the words snow and ice mentioned over the last two weeks. They understand it is a lot hype.
Dawson was the real deal on the field. He could play and he was someone to watch as he could make a play at any time during the game.
The 70s were a different time for the athletes. As the players practiced when they were not on the field taking snaps, they were on the sidelines smoking cigarettes. At the time, it didn’t phase me much. It was when I got older I realized the dangers of what this habit creates.
We can fast forward a few years and see how my children love the Chiefs. Let me correct that. One (Hannah) really loves the Chiefs and one (Lake) likes the Chiefs, but she bases her favorite teams on who has the best looking coach. Andy Reid will not win any beauty contests, but I feel that Lake will be a Chiefs fan this weekend.
Let’s fast forward another generation. My wife Becky and I had the opportunity of a lifetime to take our oldest grandson, Abram Henry, to Breakfast With the Chiefs. It was an absolute experience.
First, there was a machine that dispensed pancake batter. It hovered above a 20-foot griddle and with one push of a button eight servings of pancakes were shot onto the grill. Then came a person right behind flipping the jacks.
Abram was impressed with that day. We got to stay and watch practice. I was able to shoot a lot of photos. I was very impressed with Alex Smith, who was the starting quarterback for the Chiefs, but there was one player that caught my eye.
He was a back up quarterback that threw the ball about 70 yards in the air on a couple of plays. He was impressive. I was indifferent to him as he was from Texas Tech and Arkansas had a small feud going on with the Red Raiders.
However, my tune changed quickly. After his MVP season and then leading the team to the Super Bowl on Sunday, I have an appreciation for Patrick Mahomes.
It has been 50 years, but I am excited to share cheering for my favorite team in the biggest game of the year. I am excited to share this experience with my family.
My Dad was not much of a sports lover. But, I appreciate him taking me to a Chiefs practice and not squashing my early love of sports.
Over the past few years I have watched the game for the commercials. This year, I will be watching and hopefully shopping for my new Super Bowl championship gear.
Let’s Go Chiefs!
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
