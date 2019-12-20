It is time for the annual Christmas Ball presentation for the year. This season there are several good boys and girls that will receive the awards.
However, there is a group that have not been good boys or girls, so hopefully their balls will be cracked.
I have done this column for years by giving a Christmas Ball to my grandmothers. I guess I continue that tradition.
• Lora Taylor and Ruby Brasel. Both ladies are no longer with us, they both had a big influence in my life that has carried over to my grandchildren. They set the bar high with love and devotion to family. They were great Christian influences to a multitude of people.
• Becky Brasel gets a Christmas Ball this year —not for putting up with me which is what some would think — but for this special season. This will be her first Christmas without a parent and that has to be painful. I love you Becky.
• Hannah Villines gets a Christmas Ball this year. Hannah injured her knee playing for Arkansas Tech last week. I really hate it for this young lady. Villines has been one of my athletic favorites of all times.
She is in my top five and my daughters are two of those in the top five.
I can remember watching this sweet young lady working her way through the North Arkansas College summer basketball camps. She always had a smile on her face. That was common place for the Kingston kids back then. They were full of life.
This girl was a single-handed wrecking crew on the basketball court. She led Kingston to the Final Four of the state basketball tournament.
She also led North Arkansas College to its best finish in the history of basketball at the college. She made the All-American tournament team, which is an honor.
Even if she is not granted a medical redshirt, Villines has lived one of the best athletic careers of any young lady in the Heart of the Ozarks.
• Knee injuries seem to be going around. Emma Lewis at Jasper gets a Christmas Ball. The poor girl blew an ACL during her sophomore season. Then last week she blows the other knee to end her high school athletic career.
• Keeping on the injury theme. Sydney Shrum, Harrison, needs a Christmas Ball this year. I hate not seeing her play basketball at the beginning of the season. Luckily, she will get to finish the second half of the season after her foot heals.
*Another Harrison athlete that missed most of her season was Addie Jones of Harrison. She had some strong showings for the Class 4A State Cross Country champions, but an injury turned the lights out on her season early. I hope she can find a physical therapist to help her heal. (That’s a joke because her father, Marcus, is a physical therapist.)
• There are team sports and there are team sports. Football is one of those team sports. However, an injury during the first two days of practice put Berryville’s season on a downhill slide. Scotland Lucas of Berryville and Berryville coach Doug Shott get a Christmas Ball. Without Lucas, the Bobcat defense became a team that was taped together. Lucas has made it back for basketball. It will be nice to see him competing. Oh, he will be competitive.
• Harrison’s football team and fans get a Christmas Ball. I have harped about private schools for nearly two decades. We saw it again this season. As a matter of fact, In Class 3A, 4A and 5A, there were two state champions and two state runner-ups. There are six classifications in Arkansas high school football.
There is one private school in Class 2A and none in 6A football. Little Rock Catholic is only team in Class 7A.
• I have to give a Christmas Ball to current and future little league coaches and any camp coaches that will have my grandson Abram Henry. The kid knows everything. You don’t even have to ask him. He will tell you. Trust me, we are working on it, but this is fair warning for coaches at Northark summer basketball camps. I hope you coaches learn some things during camp. I apologize to you ahead of time. Let me know what your favorite cookies are.
• A great big Christmas Ball goes to Eddie and Jennifer Bartlett and Yassin Mbugi for the billboard welcoming people to our community. We are friendly people and a wonderful community….well Pulaski Academy may not think so.
• A cracked Christmas Ball or maybe a real Christmas Ball (because they need to see love) needs to go to a charter school in northwest Arkansas. They are planning or at least expressed that they are going to file a complaint against Jasper’s basketball team for having a down-syndrome child on its team. Their complaint is that there are “leagues” for special athletes. I hope the person with the brain there thinks this through because I will personally make sure this is noticed on a national level.
I may start a move to trade the Bentonville area to Missouri for the Boothill. It will be a new reverse Boothill. Bentonville and the Wal-Mart Foundation need to worry about Amazon beating them at everything and not trying to take over the Arkansas educational system. We have enough to correct when we get the under-qualified, have to change the law to appoint the Mountain Home man, educational leader out of office.
Geez, it sounds like I am a bitter person that is full of gloom.
That is not the case. I am thankful that Jesus Christ came to Earth. I am thankful for the salvation that is allowed through his birth and death. I am thankful for my wonderful family. I am thankful that I have the opportunity to write this column. I am thankful for my wife, my three grandsons, my two daughters and those guys that follow them around. I think they are called son-in-laws.
To everyone, I wish you a Merry Christmas.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
