PRAIRIE GROVE — If a team doesn’t score points in overtime, it is going to be an L in the standings.
That is what happened to Prairie Grove’s girls on Tuesday night. Berryville’s defense held the Lady Tigers scoreless in the extra period to post a 45-40 win.
In the nightcap, the Berryville boys lost a fourth period lead as Prairie Grove posted a 46-43 win.
Senior Girls
With the game knotted at 40 to begin overtime, the Berryville Lady Bobcats claimed a 45-40 win.
The game was tied at 40-40 when overtime started. Jordan Estepp scored the first point of the extra period with a free throw.
Lexy Anderson then hit the only field goal of the overtime period to increase the Berryville lead to three points.
Lilli Compton sealed the win for the Lady Bobcats with two free throws.
Berryville trailed at the end of the first period, 12-7. The Lady Bobcats managed to take a lead into intermission, 20-18.
Heading into the fourth period, Berryville was ahead by two points.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Anderson with 15 points. Compton added 11, Estepp nine, Kelsey Smith and Faith Kelley five apiece.
Senior Boys
Berryville was outscored by four points in the fourth period as they fell to Prairie Grove, 46-43.
The Bobcats went into final 8 minutes sporting a 35-34 lead.
Kade Davidson completed a three-point play and Landon Chester hit a trey in the final frame. Weston Teague hit two free throws to complete the scoring for the Bobcats.
Berryville jumped to a 16-9 lead after one. They maintained that seven-point advantage at halftime, 31-24.
The Bobcats only scored four points in the third period which allowed the Tigers to catch up.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Davidson with 11 points. Chester added 10, Scotland Lucas nine, Teague and J.D. Smith five each and Trenton Hutchison three.
