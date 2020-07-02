Sports is making a step in the right direction. Or is it?
I’m not sure if I’m all that interested in the return of Major League Baseball or the NBA at this point. Baseball is expected to open the season at the end of July while basketball will resume theirs around the same time. That’s when the hype about football season is usually the main focus.
It still will be, but with a ton of other things occurring at the same time.
Yours truly will be on a beach somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico getting a sunburn while chasing kids through the sand and trying to evade the invisible virus.
When I get back it will be a busy schedule of getting ready for high school football and making an effort to calm the typical high hopes of a successful Razorback football season.
I sincerely hope that is what actually happens.
What I also hope is that at some point we have something worth watching on television. I’m basically tired of everything that any of the 10 million channels have to offer. The last good thing to come from the idiot box was “The Last Dance” when they highlighted Michael Jordan and the championship runs from the Chicago Bulls.
Somehow I’ve managed not to watch “Tiger King” though there is a slight amount of intrigue floating through my mind as to why so many people were sucked into the story. It was probably because binge watching formed a whole new meaning once the world shut down. People thought it was the only thing on TV.
Will basketball, baseball and hockey be treated the same? I’m not sure if I really care. It’s all become one big clown show of annoying, overpriced and arrogant people complaining about one thing after another while still getting paid to stay at home.
Guess who’s not being a bunch of loud mouths? It’s the people who are in the category of must-watch entertainment. It’s high school and college football. The players and coaches just want to get back on the field and are planning as such.
The governor recently announced his reluctance to move forward. Whatever gets his face on television. Every single day.
My recent visit to the old Bruno campus was a stark reminder of how people used to manage life with whatever they had in front of them.
It brought to mind an old saying. Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men and weak men create hard times.
It’s not difficult to figure out where we are on that timeline.
I’m ready to go to the beach.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
