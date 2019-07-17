With all the stresses of being a coach in the local sports area, a coaches clinic that tackles a multitude of issues about the job hasn’t been available.
Until now.
A group of local coaches got together and decided to put together the inaugural Crossroads of the Ozarks Coaches Clinic.
The event is completely free and will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Burlsworth room at the Cash Center next to F.S. Garrison Stadium and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m..
The main speaker will be Amy Goodson. Goodson is a registered dietitian and consultant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with an emphasis in overall health, wellness and sports nutrition. With a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in exercise and sports nutrition, she is passionate about marrying the two to provide quality, science-based nutrition information through speaking, media, writing and consulting. Goodson is an ambassador spokesperson for the American Heart Association and National Dairy Council, a speaker and consultant for the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and has over 530 media placements in a variety of TV, radio and print outlets.
Goodson will speak during a pair of sessions along with four other speakers who will address different issues that coaches will encounter during their activities.
The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 9:30 a.m. with Dr. Andrea Martin who will address ethics laws.
Joni M. Chy, PT, DPT, OCS will address psychology of injury and preventive measures to reduce concussions during the second session from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Goodson will speak from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. prior to lunch being served. She will also speak from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover topics such as navigating nutrition with parents, peers and pressures along with utilizing hydration for fuel and recovery.
The fourth session begins at 1 p.m. with Brent Rosson, M.D. who will speak about concussions and sudden cardiac death.
The final session will be from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. with Leslie Holt, Marketing Specialist at Advanced Dermatology speaking on the dangers and signs of skin cancer.
The clinic is open to anyone who coaches young athletes and pre-registration is recommended by e-mailing Steve Cox at scox@bergman.k12.ar.us .
Cox noted, “We’re excited that we have an elite group of speakers. It should be a good conference and anybody who works with kids is welcomed to attend.”
