Queen Brynn Oleson will be presiding over Harrison’s Colors Day festivities, but the senior Lady Goblin also hopes to be presiding over a Lady Goblin victory.
Friday night at Goblin Arena in Harrison, the Goblins and Lady Goblins will be hosting Berryville for important 4A-1 games.
Coming into the contest, the Lady Goblins are one of three teams that are undefeated in conference play. Harrison took over the reigns as the No. 1 girls team in Class 4A in the latest Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll.
Pea Ridge enters the weekend with a 4-0 mark. Harrison is 3-0 and Shiloh Christian is bobbing along at 2-0.
The Lady Bobcats have played only one conference contest this season. The squad fell to Shiloh Christian.
Shiloh Christian will be the Lady Goblins’ opponent on Tuesday night.
Harrison and Berryville are on the same side of the 4A-1. The league is divided into two halves with five teams making up the west and four teams composing the east side.
Joining Harrison and Berryville in the east is Shiloh Christian and Huntsville.
Farmington, Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove are the west.
Each squad plays a home and away series against the members of its division. Each team will then play a game against the other side of the conference to complete the 4A-1 standings.
Due to COVID-19 situations, the district tournament will be bracketed and then played at the home of the higher seed. That event starts on Feb. 13.
The night cap for Friday will be a game featuring the Goblins and Bobcats.
Harrison comes into the game with a 1-2 league mark while the Bobcats are 2-0.
The Goblins have suffered losses to Prairie Grove and Farmington. Harrison owns its win over Gentry.
Berryville has played both of its conference games against members of its own division. The Bobcats have wins over Shiloh Christian and Huntsville.
Game time is 6 p.m. Tickets should be purchased at www.harrisongoblins.com. There is limited availability for the contest and there may be no tickets available at the door.
