There have been quite a few games recently that featured a team trailing by a large margin and battling back to take the win. The flip side of that is the other teams giving up large leads and finishing with a loss.
The Razorbacks were on that former list until Tuesday night when they gave up an 11-point lead to No. 11 Auburn at Bud Walton Arena. Before that, they were most recently noted for coming back on the road for a win at Alabama after starting the game down 12-0. They came back from trailing by 11 points at Indiana and Ole Miss all while getting outrebounded. The Kentucky game was a 36-27 score at halftime and the Hogs surged back to take a three-point lead that resulted in John Calipari getting served a pair of technicals and an escort to the lockerroom. Then the Hogs fell apart and suffered a loss.
The Auburn game the other day was an opportunity to really make some nationwide noise. I think the Razorbacks deserve the noise anyways.
Musselman’s reputation of being an analytics guy was a big reason why Arkansas has been able to get a lead and keep the lead.
However, they squandered a double-digit lead and Auburn made a very quick comeback against the comeback kids.
Maybe the problem is that they needed to be on the road instead of a crazy environment at Fayetteville. But I doubt that was the issue.
The TCU win without Isaiah Joe and what they did against Auburn on Tuesday show that it doesn’t matter who’s in the lineup, they will have an opportunity to win.
I’m proud of Arkansas and the way they’ve played this season. Playing the Razorbacks is no longer a guaranteed win for any team in the country and colleges will want to avoid being on their side of the bracket in the postseason.
For the first time in a long time, no matter what the score is, I have faith that Arkansas will put itself in a position to win.
The heart and determination of this team is a big reason why I’ve enjoyed watching them play this season.
It’s definitely a reason that they’ve been able to make so many comebacks.
The Kansas City Chief’s road to the Super Bowl was another example of that.
The Chiefs didn’t only go from a 20-10 deficit in the fourth quarter of the final football game of the season and then score three unanswered touchdowns to claim the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. They made a comeback just to get to the championship.
They came back from down 24 points to beat the Houston Texans in the first half alone to reach the conference championship. Then they responded to a 10-point deficit to handily beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game.
I’d like to see more of this in the high school arenas. However, heart and determination doesn’t come off the bench on every team. Usually, trailing by a large score results in the starters hanging their head at the end of the bench.
That mentality doesn’t pay off once you get to the real world. Don’t ever give up.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.