I enjoy communicating.
If you talk to the people in my office, I probably communicate too much.
If you want to know something about me, I will tell you. So, it is not best to ask, because I will tell you.
Communication is something important in a business or any organization.
Some organizations lack it and it really hurts.
Take for example, the Arkansas Activities Association. This is the governing organization of high school sports in Arkansas.
They are not very good at communication.
Take for example an email that was sent by the organization on March 6. It was a great email that detailed the state wrestling tournament that was held at Jack Stephens Arena in Little Rock.
Even though the information was great, it was a week after the event was held.
That is not timely communication at all.
Then let’s take it a step further.
The Valley Springs Lady Tigers earned a trip to the Class 3A State Basketball finals. That is an accomplishment for any basketball team.
Valley Springs headed out on Thursday morning toward Hot Springs, where they would be playing on Friday morning.
Stopping to practice in Little Rock, the team was almost headed to Hot Springs when a tweet from Twitter was making the rounds.
It stated that final games for Friday and Saturday had been postponed due to the Covid-19 virus.
There were 16 teams that would be playing on those two days. How hard would it be to make a phone call or send a text message to the coaches?
How hard would it have been to let the athletic directors of those schools know? The ADs were in a meeting with AAA officials on Thursday during the day that the decision was made?
It would not be hard. It would not be hard at all.
Did it happen?
Of course not. Teams that were set to play in the finals still have not been contacted by the AAA — at least Valley Springs has not been.
As an organization, would you not want to keep the schools informed? Would you not want to keep the schools happy? Since they are technically “the bosses.”
Why would you release something that important via Twitter anyway?
I deal with coaches every day. Out of the 40 basketball coaches, I would guess that fewer than half of my coaches have a Twitter account. I guess we are lucky that Valley Springs coach Ryan Johnson is under 30.
What is going to happen to the classifications that didn’t complete the season? AAA stated that the final games are postponed, but they haven’t released any other information.
Are we going to have a blank spot for the champions of the top four classifications for 2020? Are we going to name co-champions?
Make a decision already. Schools will not be back in session until April 20. There is no contact between coaches and players. A state basketball final is not going to be pretty.
Of the 16 teams that are scheduled to compete in the finals, I am sure there is overlapping between basketball and softball, baseball, soccer and track and field in the use of athletes.
If we are allowed to have school on April 20, when do we set a date?
Communication is key. Lack of communication leads to columns like this.
There was a push in the past to have the AAA be under the control of Arkansas government. Those moves were made out of anger when things didn’t go a certain way for an athlete or a school.
I was totally against the move based upon retaliation. However, I might be against the move based on the poor communication skills or the ones that lead the organization.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
