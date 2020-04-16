One of the few sports staying busy and too often overlooked during the pandemic is disc golf.
A few weeks ago, some of the overly active minds in the Harrison disc golf community put together a 16-person tournament and rightly named it the 2020 Corona Classic.
As of this writing, the field has been narrowed to eight people and will be down to the Final Four by the end of this weekend.
The seeding was selected at random and each matchup had an entire week to get the round completed.
The rules were simple. Players had to stay a safe distance from each other, only touch their own disc and the best score wins.
We also had the choice of playing at either of Harrison’s two beautiful courses. Northark’s course is 20 holes and Winkler is an 18-hole challenge that gets prettier everyday.
Yours truly was eliminated in the first round by two strokes in a competitive match with Chad Watkins at Winkler.
Watkins faces Skylar Fowler this week. Fowler defeated Patrick Reeves by three strokes in the opening round.
Sean Johnson shot three under to get past Rickie Wells and will face Michael Luster this week. Luster finished two under last week to beat Michael Evert by four shots.
The bottom half of the bracket features some local boys that can always be found on the courses.
Kenz Elsey tallied the best round to date by shooting four under to defeat Chase Luster. Chalis Carter finished one down against Calvin Gabbard and will be paired against Elsey in the second round.
Aiden Carter and Keaton Brown finish out the Elite Eight after earning victories in their first pairings. Brown took a narrow one-shot win over David Wright with a one under while Aiden Carter finished above par but claimed the win over Zane Watkins.
Players have until the end of the weekend to get the second round completed which will narrow the field to the last four players.
Once the competition dwindles down to the final two golfers, then the finalists will play a round on both courses for the championship.
These types of competitions happen on a fairly regular basis in our community and newcomers are encouraged to pick up a disc and bang some chains. It’s easy to learn how to play and friendly matches happen daily on both courses. League play is typically every weekend with donated prizes to win.
Help us to continue growing the sport and defeat us to win some prizes. Most of us aren’t as good as we think we are anyways.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.