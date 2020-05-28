It’s funny how the good habits are easy to get away from while the bad habits can sneak into our lives unsuspecting.
Scientists seem to have conflicting ideas as far as the number of days it takes to form a habit. Some say 21 days while other say anywhere from 50 to 500 days. At this point in society, it should be apparent that we should make up our own minds instead of following lifestyle advice from the “smart and influential people.”
The science shouldn’t matter anyways if we are determined to start a new habit. It all starts with repetition and small gains during each step of the way.
With sports taking the first measures toward getting back into the swing of things, athletes at all levels are about to start forming new habits. Training, exercise and diet plans are some of the easiest habits to get away from and the screeching halt the world experienced a few months back did the same thing to many people on each of those levels.
Lots of factors can do this that don’t involve viruses.
My most recent back injury while playing disc golf slowed my exercise routine significantly and drastically increased my Dr. Pepper consumption. Now that I am upright again and getting back into workouts, it feels like I’ve lost all the previous gains. Some habits are not like riding a bicycle and can easily be forgotten.
Hopefully all the athletes have been taking measures to prevent this from happening to them and are ready to get back to sports with a body that’s primed to play. When the scare of shutdowns were first mentioned, nearly every piece of exercise equipment disappeared off the shelves. I’m still looking for dumbbells every time I go into a store. I sure hope the people who rushed to get those are using them for more than paperweights and boat anchors.
I was told that even the smallest effort can keep a habit alive. Preparing mentally is the biggest part. If you can’t find the drive to hit the gym, then just show up, walk around the equipment, drink from the fountain and make a presence. The motivation will come, but only if you show up. It’s progress not perfection and trying to fake it until you make it might not be a bad idea.
If nothing else, be like LeBron James and post your workouts to boost your ego.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
