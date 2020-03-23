NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas governor Asa Hutchison announced public schools in Arkansas would be out until April 17.
This move is to help with the containment of the Covid-19 virus.
With the change of the dates, the Arkansas Activities Association changed its trial ‘dead week’ period again.
The AAA announced a dead period that began on Mar. 17 and lasts until Mar. 30.
With the additional days out of school, the AAA had extended the dead period time. The new date extends until Apr. 20. This is the first scheduled day back for students at this time.
Should schools not go back on Apr. 20, expect the dead period to be moved further out.
“During this time, coaches (licensed teacher coaches, and registered volunteers) shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes whether it be practice, trailing, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel,” stated a press release from the AAA.
This policy affects all sports.
Should this policy be lifted on Apr. 17 and competition is allowed again. Springs sports would only have two weeks of competition before the post season was to start.
Governor Hutchison also announced that all Arkansas seniors would be officially finished with school work. Those students would be allowed to participate in spring sports if they are not canceled.
