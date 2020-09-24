On more than one occasion, I’ve heard that if a deer runs out in front of you, just hit the brakes. Don’t swerve.
Swerving can cause even bigger problems. Then you’re trying to navigate in and out of the ditch along with whatever else may be alongside the road. Meanwhile, the deer prances off as if nothing happened and doesn’t stay around to pay the wrecker bill or explain to the insurance company what really happened.
In other words, just hit the dumb animal. After being told not to swerve for a deer, I was also told that goes for all animals. The exception is for a human being or an elephant. I’ve yet to see an elephant hanging out in the road and throwing caution to the wind while staring at headlights. So basically, try not to hit a person and everything else just deserves a heavy dose of brake fluid going to the calipers.
Squirrels are efficient in every type of maneuvering and contortionist technique known to rodents. So you generally won’t be successful trying to hit them even if you try. Same goes for guineas.
Opossums want to get hit. The problem is that it’s like hitting a speed bump at 55 miles per hour and isn’t very comfortable for the driver or anyone else in the vehicle. The bright side is that they can typically be seen from a farther distance and there is often enough time to slow down and avoid them without having to drive through the ditch. That’s not always the case, but remember that they are looking to fulfill a death wish and sometimes it’s just necessary that they get flattened.
Don’t get me started on dogs and cats. They are not elephants. They are more like the opossum except without the death wish.
Let’s get back to the more dangerous issue. Deer in headlights or deer coming out of nowhere.
If all that makes any sense, then make up your mind now. In the moment, there won’t be ample time to evaluate the pros and cons of running over, through or under a deer… or an elephant. Decide now how you want to deal with that situation in real time.
Same thing with the Razorbacks. Decide now whether you will accept the fact that they will probably not be any good this year. Make up your mind now whether you will throw the salsa bowl through the new 84-inch television when they blow their first opportunity to win a game. It’s not worth it. Let’s just hope that our quarterback can handle the high expectations from this fanbase and can remember how to throw the ball away when he’s running for his life during half the game.
My mind is made up. Low expectations for sports in general seem to be the comfortable and less stressful way to go this year.
College football and high school sports are really all we have right now. The other sports are like the opossum with a death wish.
They can’t decide if their standing, kneeling, sitting or tweeting. The National Anthem was played at the Dallas Cowboys game the other day and some of the players were still going through their pregame routine which included stretching while kneeling. Nobody knew whether they were protesting or just trying to avoid a cramp. No looting happened in the end zone, but they were like the deer staring at the headlights. They didn’t seem to know what they were doing either. So just tap the breaks and keep moving forward.
It’s a huge mess and I’ve lost interest in trying to keep it all straight.
I’ll just sit on the porch and watch all the drones flying around at night.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.