MT. JUDEA — Mother Nature’s assault on Newton County Friday night waited for the 1A-1 basketball matchups to conclude between Deer and Mt. Judea.
The senior boys ballgame ended the night with Deer getting a 47-17 road win.
Deer’s Lady Antler claimed a 43-32 victory. The opening game featured the Junior Antlers taking a 38-30 win over the Junior Eagles.
Senior Boys
The Antlers made big runs in each of the first three quarters on their way to a 47-17 conference win.
Mt. Judea’s only leads of the game came after the first bucket of the contest from Dylan Richardson and a mid-range jumper by Tyler Smith at the 6:28 mark in the first.
Deer then began a 7-0 run with Landen Rhoades scoring on a give-and-go with Dale Dotson. Dotson then hit a free throw before Avery Young hit back-to-back baskets.
Aaron Royce then scored in the paint for the Eagles and Young matched it with another two baskets before Kieran Carey scored in transition to end the first half.
Deer began the second period with a 16-6 advantage.
Mt. Judea scored the first three points of the second with a Chase Campbell jumper and a Devan Richardson free throw after a steal from Dakota Recoy.
The Antlers then went on an 11-0 run. Dotson added two more assists to Young before Young got a steal and a layup. Rhoades sank a free throw and Dotson ended the second quarter with a pair of buckets to give Deer a 27-9 halftime lead.
The third quarter was much like the second.
Matthew Cook scored on a drive to begin the third period for Mt. Judea. It proved to be the only Eagle points of the quarter before Deer went on a 17-0 run.
Dotson began the run with a putback before assisting to Rhoades during a fast-break.
Keegan Middleton added five points including the first 3-pointer of the ballgame. Young sank a pair of baskets at the 4-minute mark followed by a steal and a layup from Dotson. Carey closed the run before the third period ended with a transition layup assisted by Young.
Deer took a 44-11 lead into the fourth quarter and Trenton Smith added the only Antler points of the final quarter with a trey from the right corner.
Mt. Judea added six points with Dylan Richardson getting four and Smith scoring in the paint.
Young scored 19 points in the Deer win. Dotson added nine points, Middleton seven, Rhoades five, Carey four and Smith three.
Dylan Richardson scored six points for the Eagles. Cook and Smith added four apiece, Campbell two and Devan Richardson one.
Senior Girls
The Lady Antlers put the game away in the fourth period and defeated Mt. Judea by a 43-32 score.
Deer held a 25-22 lead entering the last period.
Olivia Stone and Ashlyn Davis scored the first two buckets for the Lady Antlers to extend the score to a 29-22 Deer lead.
Mt. Judea seniors Audrey Campbell and Jessi Ward followed with a free throw apiece before Deer went on a run.
Ashlyn Denniston then went on a tare of 13-straight points for Deer while Mt. Judea got a pair of baskets from both Campbell and Ward.
Denniston added her final basket with 29.3 remaining and Davis ended the game with a free throw to set the final score with Deer getting the 43-32 victory.
Deer took an 8-6 lead after the first period with Davis hitting from inside and behind the arc along with two free throws for seven points. Jessica Dotson scored the first Deer point of the game from the foul line.
Mt. Judea’s six points came from Audrey Campbell and Ashton Collins hitting a 3-pointer each.
Both teams scored eight points in the second period with Campbell hitting three shots for the Lady Eagles and Davis scoring five points on the Deer side.
Halftime featured Deer leading by a 16-14 score.
Denniston and Stone each sank a pair of shots in the third for Deer and Dotson added her third free throw of the game to account for the Lady Antler’s nine third-quarter points..
Mt. Judea kept the game close with eight points. Campbell added four points while Collins and Pearl Harrison added a field goal apiece.
Denniston scored 19 points in the conference win for Deer. Davis added 15 points, Stone six and Dotson three.
Campbell finished with 18 points for Mt. Judea. Ward and Collins added five apiece and Harrison and Jeannie Madison two each.
Junior Boys
The Junior Antlers held off every push that Mt. Judea made to get back in the ballgame and finished with a 38-30 win over the Junior Eagles.
Deer held a slim 10-6 lead at the first break and doubled their efforts in the second quarter to take a 20-10 advantage at halftime.
Mt. Judea outscored the Junior Antlers by an 11-8 score in the third frame to get the game back to a single-digit margin after three periods, trailing 28-21.
Deer won the scoring difference in the fourth by a 10-9 mark to finish with the 38-30 conference win.
Jacob Brown scored 16 points for Deer. Evan Williams added 11 points, Ethan Smith five, Michael Ewing four and Bobby Holt two.
Dominick Campbell and Haygan Dotson led Mt. Judea with eight points apiece, Lucas Campbell added six and Allec Ricketts five.
