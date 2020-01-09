DEER — The calendar may have said January, but it was hot in Deer on Tuesday night.
The Antlers scored 54 first-half points on the way to defeating Yellville-Summit, 74-41.
Yellville-Summit pulled away in the fourth period to defeat Deer in senior girls action, 51-43.
The visitors claimed both junior high contest. Yellville-Summit defeated Deer’s junior girls, 43-16, and the junior boys, 48-28.
Senior Boys
Deer kicked into high gear midway through the first period on the way to posting a 74-41 win over Yellville-Summit.
Yellville-Summit’s David Derosier had a steal and hit a layup a minute into the contest to give the Panthers a 5-4 lead.
That was the last of the contest for Yellville-Summit.
Deer scored a 22-2 run over the next 5 minutes of action to take control of the contest.
Keegan Middleton started that run with a trey. Landon Rhoades continued the streak for Deer with a trey. Rhoades hit another shot before Middleton drained his second trey of the first period.
Kyle Dobbs stopped the 11-straight Deer points for Yellville-Summit with a second chance score, but the Antlers continued to play hot.
Rhoades scored after collecting an offensive rebound. Middleton sank another trey.
Avery Young scored the next four points with two of those coming on a free throw. Middleton ended the 22-2 run with a pair of charity tosses to give the Antlers a 26-7 lead.
Cody Sutterfield started a 8-5 streak in favor of the Panthers with a bucket.
Young answered for Deer before Derosier completed a three-point play.
Middleton hit his fourth 3-pointer of the first period, but Derosier hit a long shot at the buzzer to pull the Panthers within, 31-15, after the first period of action.
Deer won the second frame, 23-6, over the visitors. Young scored the first eight points of the second period for Deer. He finished the second period with 13 points.
The Antlers led, 54-21, at halftime.
In the third period Deer built a 38-point lead at 68-30. Yellville-Summit scored the last six points of the period to make the contest, 68-36.
Leading Deer in scoring was Young with 25 points. Middleton hit for 23, including five treys, Dale Dotson 13, Rhoades nine and Kierran Carey and Trenton Smith two each.
Derosier led Yellville-Summit with 14 points. Dobbs added eight, Ben Cantrell four, Holiday Derosier, Uriah Standridge and Corey Fitzgerald three each and Ryan Fletcher, Cody Sutterfield and Briten Roberts two apiece.
Senior Girls
Two key 3s by Jacy Riddle at the beginning of the fourth period were the trick for the Lady Panthers as they defeated Deer, 51-43.
Heading into the fourth period, Yellville-Summit led, 36-35.
Riddle hit her first trey just 11 seconds into the fourth period and that was followed by a steal and a layup by Mariah Crespino.
At the 6:39 mark of the fourth, Riddle hit her second trey of the period and the Lady Panthers held a 44-35 lead.
Deer rallied back. Ashlyn Denniston connected on two free throws and Jessica Dotson scored a second-chance bucket to pull Deer within, 44-39.
Yellville-Summit responded with a three-point play from Allie Edmonds and a free throw from Crespino.
Deer scored a free throw by Olivia Stone, but Riddle gave the visitors a double-digit lead with 50 seconds left in the game with a bucket.
The Lady Panthers started the game with four treys in the first quarter. Crespino hit two and Hailey Layton and Edmonds connected on one each.
Yellville-Summit led 17-7 after the first 8 minutes of action.
In the second frame Deer turned the tide. Denniston hit 12 points and the home team outscored the Lady Panthers, 15-5, to tie the contest at halftime.
Leading the Lady Panthers was Crespino with 15 points. Riddle added 13, Edmonds seven, Avery Dearmore six, Abby Brantner five, Layton three and Bella Jones two.
Denniston had 24 points for Deer. Ashlyn Davis added 11, Dotson four, Stone three and Skyler Martin one.
Junior Girls
Yellville-Summit held Deer scoreless in the first period on the way to posting a 43-16 win.
The Junior Lady Panthers led 24-0 after the first period and moved that to 38-6 at halftime.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Kambree Gibson with 12 points. Abby Methvin 11, Sara Mitchner seven, Kinley Morris six, Lucia Zuniga three and Addison Decker and Kyleigh Still two each.
Deer was led by Bryleigh Davis with six points. Ila Casey and Kalynn Bryant four each and Lily Stone two.
Junior Boys
Yellville-Summit started quickly and ended with a 48-28 win.
The Junior Panthers led 16-1 after the first period and 27-14 at halftime.
Leading Yellville-Summit in scoring was Robert Howell with 20 points. Jordan Majesty added 12, Landen Keiner four, Kamden Norberg and Kody Martin three each, Shawn Paxton, Tristan Teel two each and Dawson Dillard and Memphis Gibson one apiece.
Evan Williams led Deer with 16 points. Michael Ewing added five, Ty Reynolds four and Ethan Smith three.
