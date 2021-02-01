DEER — It was all wins for Deer on Friday in conference action.
Omaha visited the heart of Newton County and left with three losses.
The senior boys game was a 74-37 win for the Antlers.
A close game in the senior girls contested ended with Deer earning a 32-31 win.
In the junior girls game, Deer claimed a 45-33 win.
Senior Boys
The Antlers blew the game open in the third period with a 29-point effort in the third period against Omaha. The 74-37 win over Omaha helps Deer continue to fight for a high seeding as the 1A-1East conference schedule winds down.
Deer drained five treys in the opening period with Keegan Middleton claiming two of the long shots and the Antlers built a 19-9 advantage to start the second period. Ezra Hayes accounted for five of Omaha’s nine points in the second frame while Deer added five points to the lead with a 13-point quarter.
Avery Young hit four baskets and scored nine points to lead Deer to a 32-17 halftime lead.
Landon Rhoades led the third quarter with 14 points to go with eight by Middleton and Deer outscored Omaha by a 29-10 mark.
The Antlers began the fourth with a 61-27 lead and the clock rolled the final 8 minutes.
Middleton managed another three treys in the fourth to give him seven on the night.
Kaden Lee hit a shot from inside and outside of the arc for five points during Omaha’s final effort.
Deer was led by Middleton’s 25 points. Rhoades finished with 21 points, Young 14, Kieran Carey and Jonah Windel six apiece and Dale Dotson two.
Omaha got 11 points from William Gray, nine from Lee, Hayes and Jayden Barber five apiece, Edden Moon three and Gabe Morrison and Devon Wolf two each.
Senior Girls
The middle game of the night came down to Deer surviving a late surge from Omaha. The Lady Antlers came away with a one-point conference win, 32-31.
Deer began the fourth period with a 22-15 lead.
Katelyn Rogers and Shelby Whitehurst led the Lady Eagles’ charge with four points to go with a trey apiece from Tristan Kimberlin and Drew McKinney.
A 16-point effort by Omaha was countered by 10 points from Deer to hold on for the win. Ashlyn Davis scored all 10 of the points for Deer while the Lady Antlers shot 1-of-10 at the foul line to narrowly escape with a victory.
Deer began the game with four points from Ashlyn Denniston and held a 10-3 lead at the first break.
Omaha scored five points in the second to out-do Deer by a one point as the Lady Antlers got four points and a 14-8 halftime lead.
Deer scored eight points in the third while Omaha began to fall behind again with an offensive output of seven.
Davis led Deer with 20 points. Denniston scored six, Jalyn Denniston three, Jessica Dotson two and Bryleigh Davis one.
Rogers scored eight points for Omaha. Whitehurst, Maria Bearden and Kimberlin six apiece, McKinney three and Taryn Kimberlin two.
Junior Girls
The Junior Lady Antlers built on the lead the entirety of the game and took a 45-33 win against the visiting Junior Lady Eagles.
Deer owned an 11-6 lead at the end of the first period and extended that mark to a 22-16 halftime score.
After three periods, Deer’s lead was 32-25 and the Junior Lady Antlers outscored Omaha in the fourth period, 13-8.
Laney Daniels led Deer with 15 points. Jadeyn Middleton added eight, Ila Casey seven, Brooklynn Tennison six and Aurora Gilmore, Charlee Breedlove and Lily Stone three apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.