CHARLESTON — The Valley Springs senior boys started a countdown the week of the district tournament. The squad wanted to win nine straight games. That magic countdown has reached four.
To say Valley Springs is playing its best basketball of the season, would be a mistake. The Tigers have not put together their offense in any game in the district or regional tournament, but the teams knows that it will be in contests if it continues to play good defense.
"Our effort is there," said Tiger third-year coach Blake Hanney. "The energy is there. The offense is not there. At times the offense is there, but we have really relied on our defense.
"We have talked that defense travels," continued the coach. "Everything is there, but our offense. In the second half, the players that have been producing are seeing the floor. We are not playing our best right now."
In the last four games, the Tigers had to come from behind to post wins including the finals of the district tournament.
"We are the comeback kids," laughed Hanney. "We have had to rely on our defense. Our defense has kept us in the game."
The Tigers will be in action on Tuesday night in the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament that will be held in Charleston. Valley Springs will line up against Helena West Helena Central at 8:30 p.m.
Central will be a tough matchup for the Tigers.
"They are a hot team right now," said Hanney of his team's opponent. "They upset Drew Central in their district tournament.
"They run a motion offense," continued the coach. "They don't run a very structured offense. They have a big player down low."
Defensively the Tigers will see a zone defense.
"They have a 2-3 zone all year," said Hanney. "They have some athletes, but I feel that we have basketball players."
Getting ready for the state tournament, the Tigers will put the game plan in on Monday morning. The squad will work on it again on Tuesday before boarding the bus and heading to Charleston.
"It is a business trip for us," said Hanney. "We know that we have to take care of business."
Should the Tigers get past Central, they will have a pair of days to rest before playing again on Friday.
"I would like to play and have a day off and play again," said Hanney. "We will have an opportunity to see some games."
Valley Springs enters Tuesday’s game with a 35-3 record. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Basketball Poll.
"I sure would like to make it to 39-3," concluded Hanney.
