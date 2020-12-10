KINGSTON — It was the second night in a row that Kingston faced a black-and-white Lady Pirate basketball team.
Kingston is ready to play another mascot. In a rare Wednesday night regular season game, Kingston fell to Dover, 53-29.
The Yellow Jackets fell on hard scoring times twice in the contest. In the first half, the team went 11:14 without a point and during the second half there was a 9:01 scoreless streak.
Those two dry periods allowed Dover to record a 20-0 run and a 19-0 streak.
Kingston started the game in multiples of three. The team hit three 3-pointers and a three-point play in the opening three minutes of the game.
Renee Pittman started the game with a 3-pointer from the corner.
That was followed by a Mellia Johnson three-point play as she scored from the right block after collecting an offensive rebound.
Dover closed the gap to 6-1 with a free throw, but Brooke Villines and Johnson hit back-to-back treys to boost Kingston to a 12-1 lead.
That is when the scoring stopped the first time.
The Lady Pirates took a 13-12 lead at the end of the first period and then led 21-12 when Libbie Johnson netted a score for the Lady Yellow Jackets.
At intermission Dover led 25-14.
Kingston came out in the second half with some energy. Pittman scored on a offensive rebound and Hannah Johnson scored in the lane.
After two Lady Pirate free throws, Hannah Johnson put in another basket and Mellia Johnson completed a three-point play at the 5:06 mark of the third period to draw Kingston within, 27-23, of Dover.
Dover scored the next four points, but Mellia Johnson hit another inside bucket after taking a pass from Aliya Reynolds. That two-pointer ended the Kingston scoring for the next nine minutes.
Dover led 37-25 after three periods and doubled up the Lady Yellow Jackets, 50-25, before Mellia Johnson scored.
Megan Parker ended the evening’s scoring for Kingston.
Leading Kingston in scoring was Mellia Johnson with 13 points. Pittman added five, Hannah Johnson four, Villines three and Libbie Johnson and Parker two each.
