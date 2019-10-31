Last Saturday’s disc golf duos tournament in Harrison was a big success despite Mother Nature throwing a kink in the event.
The weatherman warned us about potential rain all week, but since most weathermen are wrong more than they are right, hopes were high.
The weathermen were right for once.
The opening round at the Winkler course was cold, but bearable with a light mist the entire morning for a standout crowd of 20 teams and 40 players.
Austin Smith, Harrison Parks and Recreation Sports Coordinator, organized the event and ran the entire tournament smoothly by himself most of the time.
“I thought the tournament was awesome,” Smith exclaimed about the turnout of players despite the weather conditions. “The most impressive thing was everyone’s grit to finish the tournament through all the rain and challenging winds. I loved that all those players got better because of the hard challenges that the weather threw at them.”
The first round featured several teams holding nothing back with the typical star players in our area at the top of the leaderboard.
My team, the Jaywalkers, was hoping to be placed in the top division. However, our rookie ambitions were smashed and we ended up in the final flight.
It was great to see so many people who traveled from all over the state to take part in this inaugural tournament that was featured on both of Harrison’s beautiful courses.
The second round kicked off early in the afternoon at the south campus of North Arkansas College and that’s when the massive rain showers showed up as well.
It was a challenge that I have never experienced.
I thought I was smart for changing clothes and shoes after the first round. The perpetual mist from the first round was enough to soak every article of clothing I was wearing and my toes already had that prune look going.
With a fresh set of clothes and a positive outlook on the second round, we set out to win our flight. About 10 minutes later, we were completely soaked again.
The buckets unloaded on us and the wind showed up to take away our umbrellas at every turn.
All the players pressed on.
I thought my disc golf bag was heavy when it was full of discs during the hot summer days. Drenching everything in water felt like it doubled the weight. It was a good workout to say the least and my nifty watch said I took over 22,000 steps that day. It felt like it, because I was exhausted by the time it was over.
As luck would have it, about the time that the tournament finished up, the clouds calmed down and the glorious sun poked through to elevate everyone’s outlook on the day.
There were several raffle items that were given away after all the awards were announced for the tournament — the Jaywalkers won their flight by the way.
They gave away a disc golf basket, several discs, backpacks and t-shirts. Despite having 10 tickets for the raffle, none of mine were drawn.
This writer had to hang his ego on the cool Flight 3 first place plaque presented. Then there was the ace pot to watch.
All in all, it was a great event and definitely a learning lesson for how to play in the rain. I’m undeniably going to participate in as many tournaments as possible from this point forward. Snow should be an interesting element to play in. Hopefully, that will be way later in the season, and very short lived.
A big shout out goes to my dubs partner, Michael McBride, we played your disc way more than I think we did mine and you made all the putts that I clanged off the basket — except that one time — and kept spirits high through the whole tournament.
I’m ready to do it again next year.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
