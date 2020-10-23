OMAHA — A young Omaha team got some valuable experience in an up and down affair with Timbo on Thursday night.
Omaha managed to hold the lead at every break and finished strong for a 52-40 victory.
The Eagles had their biggest offensive period in the first 8 minutes.
Twenty points were recorded as Devon Wolf hit a pair of 3’s for the home team and registered 10 early points.
Timbo was held to 11 points in the quarter.
Omaha watched the lead slip away as Timbo put 15 points on the board while holding the Eagles to four field goals and eight points.
Omaha came out of halftime with a 28-26 lead and went right to work.
The Eagles outscored Timbo by a 10-3 margin in the third with Wolf adding five points along with a trey by Ezra Hays and a score from William Gray.
The game was put to bed in the fourth period as Omaha hit 8-of-11 at the charity stripe along with Chase Curtis sinking a pair of shots. Omaha won the fourth quarter by a 14-11 mark to seal the win.
Wolf finished with 19 points to lead the Eagles to victory. Gray added 10 points, Hayes eight, Curtis six and Kaden Lee one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.