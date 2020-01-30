The 4A-1 East boys race is wide open.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the conference rankings could take a big hit.
Huntsville and Shiloh Christian are at the top of the 4A-1 East side of the league race. The pair both have 5-2 marks in the league race.
Sitting behind the pair is Harrison with a 3-4 mark in the conference. Berryville is on Harrison’s tail with a 2-5 league mark.
Harrison and Berryville tangle on Tuesday night.
Berryville has a Friday night game with Gravette.
On the West side of the league, Pea Ridge has a two-game lead over the pack. They are sitting at 7-0.
Farmington has a 5-2 mark while Prairie Grove is 4-3.
Gravette is 1-6 and Gentry is 0-8 in league play.
The 4A-1 is divided into two divisions. The winner of the division gets a bye to the semifinals of the district tournament which assures the team of a trip to the Class 4A North Region.
District tournament action will begin in Prairie Grove the week of Feb. 17. The regional tournament will start on Feb. 26. The event will be held in Berryville.
March 4 will be the first day of the Class 4A tournament. That event will be at Farmington.
The two divisions of the conference include the East which is made up of Berryville, Harrison, Huntsville and Shiloh Christian. The West consists of Gentry, Gravette, Farmington, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove.
