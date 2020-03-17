The unexpected end to the season left the Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College no opportunities to improve their statistics on a national level.
On the other hand, the team couldn’t have improved much more in shooting percentage.
The Pioneers’ shooting efficiency was better than par as well despite ending their season after a loss in the Region II championship.
Prior to Tuesday, the Lady Pioneers had a date in Port Huron, Mich. as the No. 13 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s National Basketball Tournament. The Lady Pioneers were stood-up on that date amongst the growing concerns that are affecting sports at every level.
Lady Pioneers
In several areas, the girls of North Arkansas College proved themselves in different statistical categories as they finished the season with a 22-6 record.
The Lady Pioneers are at the top of the list for efficiency both inside the arc and behind the three-point stripe.
On offense, Northark led the nation in field goal percentage by shooting 47.9 percent as a team. The Lady Pioneers also finished tops from behind the arc with an efficiency of 39.7 percent.
From the charity stripe, Northark shot 69.6 percent which was good for 10th nationally and their 424 total free throws landed them the 13th spot.
The productive shooting was helped by their average of 17.1 assists per game which was 17th in the nation.
Northark finished 24th in scoring by averaging 74.8 points per game.
With all the team accolades on the court, the individual performances throughout the season proved to bounce off the stat sheets.
Casey Wallace of Spokane, Mo. finished at the top of the list nationally for the Lady Pioneers with a 55.6 percentage from behind the arc. Teammate Savanna Collins of Springdale finished 11th by shooting 42.7 percent.
Northark had three players finish in the top 25 in field goal percentage.
Tori Hayes of Perryville was 11th with 55.8 percent followed by Kelcee Hopper of Berryville with 55.6 at 12th. Jasper’s Leah Shellnut was 24th at 53.1 percent.
Collins also showed her ball handling productivity by dishing out 5.3 assists per game which was 19th nationally along with a No. 6 placing for her 2.7 assist to turnover ratio.
Pioneers
The Pioneers flooded the stat sheets nationally with several team and individual accolades as they ended their season with a 22-10 record.
Northark led the nation with 27.2 assists per game and 8.2 blocks. Productivity moving the ball and protecting the basket transitioned into 103.0 points per game which was second in the nation.
The team’s 1202 field goals finished second while shooting 50.6 percent from the field which was good for third in the rankings.
The Pioneers were eighth from behind the arc with 323 total 3-pointers and hit their shots at a 36.9 percent clip which finished in the 16th spot nationally.
Northark attacked the boards during the season at the rate of 50.8 per game as the third most rebounding team. The team was second overall with 36.3 defensive rebounds which was a 0.1 difference from the top-placed team. Offensive rebounds amounted to 14.5 per game which claimed 18th.
The Pioneers final category was a 25th placing in the steals department with 9.7 per game.
Northark had a presence on both ends of the court with individual marks nationally.
Springfield, Mo.’s Deontei Johnson and Kenny Chambers of Willard, Mo. tied for seventh overall with 6.4 assists per game.
Alec Buhr of Rolla, Mo. and Ian Moore of Lamar, Mo. each earned respect from behind the arc. Buhr finished tied for 18th by shooting 44.6 percent from downtown and Moore drained 2.9 shots per game which finished at 23rd.
Roberto Galvin of Springfield, Mo. shot 61.6 percent from the field which was 17th in the country and teammate Skyler Young of Harrison finished 24th shooting 60.7 percent.
Galvin had another 17th place finish by pulling down 279 rebounds through the course of the season. Young also accumulated 55 blocks for the 25th spot.
