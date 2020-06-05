JASPER — After crossing the Buffalo River at Pruitt and looking at all of the bridge construction, travelers will happen upon a sign pointing to the Erbie Campground.
A turn off to follow this dirt road will lead visitors to a day of natural activities that will be both education and fun.
There are many points of interest that will amaze children and adults alike. All of these things can be done without setting a foot into the Buffalo River.
The first thing that comes into view on the gravel road is the Koen Interpretive Trail. Named for Henry Koen, the short hike is wheelchair accessible.
It offers a view of the Ozark timbers. There are more than 30 variety of plant species that are marked on this trail. There are picnic facilities as well.
Two miles down the road, there is another spot for adventure — Cedar Grove. There is a .3 hike on the west side of the road that takes wanderers to a big pond. There is a seating area next to the water that allows visitors to listen to the sounds of nature.
On the east side of the road is the path that leads alpinists to the Ozark Campground.
This hike has many natural sights to see. One of the favorite is a small opening to a cave. This opening acts as an air conditioner on a hot summer day. This is an 1.7 mile hike one way.
After leaving Cedar Grove, it is only 1.5 miles up the road to the next stop. Liles Waterfall is at the 3.5 mile mark of the trip from Highway 7.
There will be a parking area on a curve on the right side of the road. This will be after cars travel over a culvert. To find the waterfall, walk back over the culvert. It is will be located just a few steps from this point.
The hike to Liles Falls, which was named after a National Park employee, Jim Lile, who was instrumental in building the trails in the National Park, is only a tenth of a mile from the road. This path also intersects with the Buffalo River Trail. Do not follow the BRT. Stay on the more primitive path.
This path has been worn by visitors. It is an easy walk to the top of the falls. The hike is pretty level. Getting to the bottom of the falls is a different story.
It is only .05 to get to the bottom to see the falls, however, during the short walk this is an 85-foot drop in elevation. Even with dry soil, it is very tricky. After an afternoon Ozark rain, it is even harder.
After seeing the staggered 40-foot waterfall, it is back to the to the top to continue the Erbie adventure.
Reaching the Erbie Campground, visitors can get a good view of the river or travel around the campground and read the educational kiosks that are located throughout the park.
There are vaulted restrooms at the campground.
From the west end of the campground, there is a short half mile walk that will lead to the Parker-Hickman Homestead. This is located in the old community of Erbie.
There is a road that continues past the homestead, that is closed at this time due to high water.
This road leads to a low-water crossing of the Buffalo River and if followed will connect with Highway 206 in Gaither.
Erbie Campground Road leads to an adventure that can take a morning or an afternoon to visit.
