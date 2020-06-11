A lot has been on my mind lately about the state of affairs that the world is in and of course the selfish parts of it that affect my own life. The gratitude aspects of it though are everywhere just like the ungrateful things.
My heart really goes out to the seniors who had their final year of school, sports and graduations turned upside down by this mess.
Then there are the rest of the students who are trying to continue their education with one or more years left. It had to have been incredibly difficult for parents of younger children who suddenly had to become their child’s teacher. Luckily for my kids, and myself, they were able to do everything with relative ease on the computer and get through all their work with flying colors. For many others, that’s not the way things went down.
So I commend all the parents who spent the time to make sure the information was taught to their children so that they can productively move forward with their education and not be behind when things hopefully begin again in the fall. I’m quite sure that if I had to teach all those things as a parent then I would have probably found a reason to suspend my kids and hold them back for a year. Thank God for my wife.
I loved the meme about spankings suddenly being enforced in school once all of the kids turned to online classes and homeschooling.
The teachers also impressed me with the way they were thrust into a totally different realm of preparing for their job. I’m grateful for their willingness to step up to the plate and make things happen. The preparation of meals for those who needed it and the work done to get essential materials to the kids was impressive. Those who work in public education were considered superheroes for a short while. Sadly, much of that has been forgotten already. I hope that they are treated with much more respect once school starts again and they definitely deserve raises. They are still superheroes to me and I think they should be able to wear capes to show it. They were more important than a lot of people who were considered “essential.”
Looking back at the things they did, it lets me know that my recent struggle of suppressing my addiction to the 23 delicious flavors in Dr. Pepper wasn’t all that impressive. The bright side of that is I now can say with confidence how I understand what people mean concerning the different types of water and that some taste better than others.
An attitude of gratitude goes a long way when we compare our problems to those that have real issues.
American Legion baseball has begun, we should all have smiles on our faces because sports is moving back in the right direction.
No comment about LeBron James this week, but Drew Brees has moved away from my list of strong-willed people to respect.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
