YELLVILLE — It is hard to conceal the excitement that is brewing around Yellville-Summit football.
The Panthers drop down to Class 2A this season and it comes as there has been an upswing to the Panther program.
“Our numbers are coming up all over our program,” said head coach Lucas Morris. “This is the largest seventh-grade class in the last four years. We have 20 in seventh-grade; 35 in junior high; and 31 in high school. The first year I came to Yellville-Summit, we only had seven seventh-graders and we had to play our eighth-graders down to even play,”
The enthusiasm for the beginning of the season can be felt on the team.
“We are definitely ready to get started,” exclaimed Morris. “After so much concern as to if we would even have a season, it has been a blessing these last few weeks to have a sense of normalcy.”
Yellville-Summit will face Two Rivers in the season opener. The Panthers play at home.
“I think the game has been circled on their calendar for a while,” said the coach. “They beat Marshall a year ago on Week 1 and our game last year was very competitive with Marshall.”
Two Rivers struggled in their opening game of the season.
“They got pushed around a little last week,” said Morris. “But, I am sure they have worked out the kinks coming into this game.”
The Gators will offer the Panthers several looks on offense.
“They have a handful of plays they like to run from in a lot of different formations,” said the coach. “Ninety percent of games are lost due to blown assignments or blown alignments. We are really pushing our guys this week to focus on the details.”
Two Rivers has several strengths on both sides of the football.
“Their quarterback, Riley Dunman, has a really quick release and is fairly accurate,” he said. “If he has time in the pocket, he can really let it fly.
“They have a couple of receivers that are good,” said Morris. “Senior Hayden Smith and sophomore Dominik Dailey can both catch the ball really well and are pretty quick. Their middle linebacker, Josh Wooten, packs a freaking punch when he gets to the ball.”
Yellville-Summit attacking edges could be the difference in the game.
“We have to get the ball outside the tackles,” he said. “They have six guys between the tackles and are not going to let us run inside.”
As the game comes into view, the Panthers are almost healthy.
“Christian Murphy is going to be fine by game time,” said Morris. “He is still nursing an ankle injury from our Mountain View scrimmage. T.J. Raimondi suffered a shoulder injury in our final game of the regular season a year ago. He has reaggrevated it.”
As the Panthers begin the new season, Yellville-Summit is ready to take a bite out of the Gators to start the season.
Team members include: Ben Cantrall; Jayven Keymer; Aaron Robinson; Connor Crain; Kai Sperry; Briten Roberts; Luke Harter; Jake Sills; Robert Howell; Caiden Curtis; Tristin Fellows; Caiden Geier; Dawson Dillard; Lucas McVay; River Shephard; Christian Murphy; Caleb Rogers; Tyler Barrett; Cade Tilton; A.J. Jones; Daniel Maxwell; Evan Schalla; Hunter Smith; Caden Chillcut; Aiden Sutterfield; Austin Howard; Jacob Smith; Larry Long; T.J. Raimondi; and Kirk Knapp. The team is coached by Lucas Morris. Assistant coaches are Clark Gustin and James Rhodes.
