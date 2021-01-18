FARMINGTON — After Friday night matches at Harrison, the Berryville Bobcats and Lady Bobcats hit the road on Saturday night.
Playing at Farmington, the Lady Bobcats came up a quarter short of knocking off the defending Class 4A champions Farmington. Berryville lost the contest, 46-43.
Farmington’s freshmen Layne Taylor had 34 points to led the Cardinals to a 77-68 win over Berryville’s senior boys.
Senior Girls
Berryville managed only one point in the fourth period as Farmington came from behind to post a 46-43 league win over the Lady Bobcats.
Entering the fourth period, Berryville led, 42-33. Hannah Youngblood scored the only point for the visitors in the final period with a free throw.
Farmington had four players score in the final 8 minutes to account for the points that led to the victory.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to an 11-9 lead after the first period. Berryville broke lose in the second frame.
Anniston Armer drained a free throw to start the scoring for the Lady Bobcats. She then hit a bucket. Lauren Compton copied the Armer feat with a score inside the arc.
Faith Kelley became the third Lady Bobcat to put points on the board in the second period.
Lilli Compton scored her first basket of the period. The senior guard scored 12 of Berryville’s 17 points of the period as Ella McMellon had three points and Armer added another bucket.
Berryville led at halftime, 33-23.
The Lady Bobcats only managed three field goals in the third period, but those shots were all treys. Youngblood had two long range bombs and Lilli Compton had one. Berryville only lost one point off of its lead in the frame.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Lilli Compton with 19 points. Armer and Youngblood had seven each, Kelley five, McMellon three and Lauren Compton two.
Senior Boys
Farmington hit 6-of-8 free throw attempts in the final period to secure a 77-68 win over Berryville.
Berryville enter the final period trailing, 57-54. The Bobcats could not find any offense in the last eight minutes.
Nate Allen drained three treys for Berryville, Jack Dignan hit a bucket and J.D. Smith put three free throws into the net to account for the Bobcats scoring.
Farmington outscored Berryville 20-14 in the last period.
Berryville, who made a living from behind the arc, had four players drain a trey in the first period. Jake Wilson had two of the long shots and Allen, Smith and Landon Chester each popped the net for a trey. Berryville led 18-17 at the first stop.
Farmington took control of the game in the second period. The Cardinals outscored Berryville, 26-16.
The Bobcats regrouped coming out of the lockerroom and Chester hit a three-point play, a four-point play and a 3-pointer to account for half of Berryville’s points as Smith and Weston Teague had five each to help the Bobcats pull within three points heading into the fourth period.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Chester with 16 tallies. Wilson pumped in 14, Smith 13, Allen 12, Teague eight, D.J. Colbert three and Dignan two.
Berryville ended the game with 13 3-pointers and eight two-pointers in the game. The Bobcats finished 13-of-17 from the free throw line.
