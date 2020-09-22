NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With only a handful of exceptions, many high school football teams in Arkansas have completed their three non-conference games this season.
Week 3 proved to give many teams a valuable bye week before beginning conference play on Friday. As a result, the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll had only a few changes.
Those few changes were all a direct result of Benton losing a 35-28 contest to Little Rock Catholic.
In the Overall Poll, Bryant remains the unanimous No. 1 team followed by Bentonville, North Little Rock and Greenwood. Pulaski Academy rounds out the top five slots. Conway sits at sixth as the highest ranked team with a loss on their record. The Wampus Cats were previously tied with Cabot last week for No. 6. Cabot is now at seventh and Bentonville West remains at eight. Joe T. Robinson moved up to ninth after Benton fell out of the poll and Lake Hamilton enters the standings at No. 10 with a 3-0 record.
Bryant leads Class 7A. Bentonville is second while North Little Rock holds at third. Conway is No. 4 and Jonesboro rounds out the group at fifth.
Greenwood sits atop Class 6A followed by Lake Hamilton and Little Rock Parkview trailing with 3-0 records. Benton falls to fourth after being as high as second and Jonesboro remains at No. 5.
The rankings of the remaining classifications mirror last week’s poll.
Pulaski continues to receive all the first-place votes in Class 5A. Wynne holds at second followed by Little Rock Christian. Texarkana holds at fourth after winning their first game of the season. Harrison lost a few votes, but remain at No. 5 in the poll.
Class 4A is led by Joe T. Robinson followed by Arkadelphia and then Nashville. Shiloh Christian suffered a 27-26 loss to Sand Springs, Okla. but remain at No. 4 in the poll. Pocahontas holds in the fifth spot.
Harding Academy holds at the top of Class 3A. Prescott is second and Newport takes a 4-0 record to the No. 3 spot. Fourth is Booneville and Rison is fifth.
Fordyce continues to lead Class 2A with Junction City at second and Gurdon third. Des Arc remains at fourth and Magnet Cove is fifth.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 19. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 3-0 250 1
2. Bentonville 3-0 210 2
3. North Little Rock 3-0 200 3
4. Greenwood 3-0 142 4
5. Pulaski Academy 3-0 133 5
6. Conway 2-1 117 6
7. Cabot 3-0 105 6
8. Bentonville West 2-1 74 8
9. Joe T. Robinson 2-1 33 10
10. Lake Hamilton 3-0 31 NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 19, LR Parkview 17, Fayetteville 12, Harding Academy 10, FS Northside 6, Jonesboro 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Christian 4, Benton 2, Van Buren 1.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (25) 3-0 125 1
2. Bentonville 3-0 92 2
3. North Little Rock 3-0 82 3
4. Conway 2-1 35 4
5. Cabot 3-0 28 5
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 11, Fayetteville 2.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (25) 3-0 125 1
2. Lake Hamilton 3-0 86 3
3. LR Parkview 3-0 68 4
4. Benton 1-2 47 2
5. Jonesboro 1-2 25 5
Others receiving votes: Van Buren 8, Siloam Springs 7, Searcy 4, Mountain Home 2, West Memphis 2, Pine Bluff 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25) 3-0 125 1
2. Wynne 3-0 88 2
3. LR Christian 2-1 52 3
4. Texarkana 1-0 37 4
5. Harrison 2-1 27 5
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 24, Maumelle 7, White Hall 6, Camden Fairview 5, Watson Chapel 4.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (22) 2-1 122 1
2. Arkadelphia (2) 3-0 80 2
3. Nashville (1) 2-1 67 3
4. Shiloh Christian 2-1 35 4
5. Pocahontas 3-0 29 5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart 17, Ozark 16, Rivercrest 9.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (22) 3-0 120 1
2. Prescott (2) 2-0 96 2
3. Newport 4-0 66 3
4. Booneville 3-0 33 4
5. Rison (1) 1-1 24 5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 15, Osceola 13, McGehee 8.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Fordyce (20) 3-0 120 1
2. Junction City (4) 2-1 94 2
3. Gurdon 2-1 60 3
4. Des Arc (1) 4-0 58 4
5. Magnet Cove 3-1 20 5
Others receiving votes: Poyen 10, Clarendon 9, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1, Hazen 1.
