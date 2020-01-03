Pioneer Pavilion continued to draw a crowd on Thursday evening during the final three games of quarterfinal action in the senior boys and senior girls brackets of the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament.
The night ended with the Lady Leopards of Alpena taking a 69-58 win over the Flippin Lady Bobcats.
In senior boys action, Western Grove ran away with a 71-37 victory over Omaha and top-seeded Valley Springs advanced past Kingston with an 81-46 triumph.
Senior Girls
No. 3 Alpena 69, No. 11 Flippin 58
A game of runs from both teams ended with Alpena holding off a late push from Flippin as the Lady Leopards advanced with a 69-58 win over the Lady Bobcats.
The final 8 minutes of the contest featured the largest offensive output of the game from both squads.
Alpena began the fourth with a 46-36 advantage and never let its lead dwindle below a nine-point difference.
The Lady Leopards outscored Flippin by a slim 23-22 mark led by eight points from Amelya Cook and seven by freshman Katherine Rodas. Alpena shot 7-of-10 at the foul line along with 3-pointers from both Deisree Deitrich and Alex Hill to finish with the win.
Alpena jumped out to an 8-0 lead after a trey from Deitrich and a three-point play from Cook. The Lady Leopards moved the advantage to a 17-7 mark after Cook scored off an Anniston Armer steal.
Flippin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second period and briefly had a 20-18 lead.
Alpena then sparked a 10-0 run with a Hill free throw and a Deitrich bucket. Cook then hit a 3 at the top of the key followed by a Hill trey to make it a 28-20 lead. Cook and Armer each sank a pair of charity shots prior to a Flippin trey that ended the first half with the Lady Leopards leading, 32-25.
Deitrich and Cook each put four points on the board in the third while Armer and Hill each added three to extend the lead and entered the fourth on a 7-0 run.
Cook led all scorers with 26 points for Alpena. Deitrich and Hill scored 14 each, Armer eight and Rodas seven.
Allie Downs led Flippin with 15 points. Abbylee Hooker added 13, Emily Davenport 12, Leah Still 11 and Makenna Johnson seven.
Senior Boys
No. 4 Western Grove 71, No. 5 Omaha 37
The Warriors built an early lead and continued to build it on their way to a 71-37 win over Omaha to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
Austin Isbell scored five of Omaha’s 10 first-quarter points while Western Grove poured out 21 points including an 11-0 run.
Zack Bolin and Gage Freeman each scored seven points in the first frame as Western Grove controlled a 21-10 edge at the first break.
The Eagles were able to get as close as a 29-23 difference before Western Grove put together a 10-0 push.
Gavin Dickey began the Warrior’s next run with a baseline jumper followed by a pair of foul shots from Blake Reddell.
Reddell added the next score in transition while being fouled. The foul shot was missed but Preston Savage was there to clean up with the putback. Savage then stole the ensuing inbound pass and scored to give Western Grove a 39-23 lead with 1:47 remaining in the fist half.
The Warriors entered the third period with a 41-27 lead and began their next run with 17 unanswered points.
Bolin caught fire with three 3-pointers to go with a pair of buckets in the paint. Dickey and Carson Parker added baskets during the Warrior run before Isbell scored for Omaha.
Reddell then threaded a pass through the defense to Walker Robinson for a bucket.
Cade Anderson sank a 3 in the left corner before the end of the third to get Omaha into the fourth, trailing 63-31.
Omaha got all six of their fourth quarter points at the free throw line while Robinson scored six points for Western Grove and Marcus Bunch added a bucket.
Bolin finished with 22 points for the Warriors. Reddell and Freeman added nine apiece, Dixon and Robinson eight each, Savage seven and Parker and Bunch four apiece.
Isbell had 11 points to lead Omaha. Anderson and Hunter Isbell scored six apiece, William Deckelman five, Levi Rogers four, Jayden Barber three and Ezra Hayes and Landon Asbury one each.
No. 1 Valley Springs 81, No. 8 Kingston 46
The defending champs of Valley Springs cruised over the Kingston Yellow Jackets to the tune of an 81-46 score to advance to the semifinals.
Trell Trammell scored the first five points for the Tigers as Valley Springs began the game with a 10-0 lead.
Will Clark added five points for Kingston before the Tigers began an 11-0 run. Ragland scored three-straight buckets in the post before Trammell scored on a putback and Ragland drained a triple from he left corner.
Clark added the final three points of the first at the foul line and Kingston trailed by a 23-10 score at the first break.
Ragland stayed hot with 10 points in the second while teammate Braydon Carnahan hit for nine points.
Zac Root scored six points to lead Kingston in the second.
Valley Springs began the second half with a 47-22 lead and extended the advantage to a 68-38 score led by seven points from senior Briley Saunier.
The Tigers started the final 8 minutes with an 11-0 run led by Griffin Stuart scoring from behind the arc and then adding a layup after a steal on defense.
Kingston then had a 3-pointer from both Isaac Weaver and Brayden Anderson to go with two freebies by Payton Hartness.
Valley Springs finished the win with a putback by Tate Honer before the buzzer to take the win and advance to the semifinals.
