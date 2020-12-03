It has been 3 years since the Harrison Goblins have met on the gridiron with the Warriors of Little Rock Christian.
On Friday at F.S. Garrison Stadium, the Goblins will play their former conference opponent in the semifinals of the Class 5A State Football Playoffs for a spot in the championship game held at War Memorial Stadium.
For Harrison, the road to Little Rock leads through their own backyard.
The Goblins earned that route after an undefeated conference record that gave the blue-and-gold its fourth-straight conference title, a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs.
“It’s real important,” Harrison head football coach Joel Wells exclaimed about the game being at F.S. Garrison Stadium on Friday. “It’s always nice not to have to make a 3-hour bus ride. Home field is something we earned, and it has paid off.”
The Warriors were on Wells’ conference schedule when the coach arrived at Harrison. In 2016-2017, he faced the LR Christian team in non-conference action. The two teams haven’t played since.
“We had some great games with them,” Wells reflected on the past two meetings. “We beat them here, 28-21, and they beat us there, 48-41.
“They have a very good program with a lot of talent and they are very well coached,” he continued. “It’s a recipe for success.”
The Goblins have had their own success with a similar recipe.
For the Harrison seniors, this is their second semifinal matchup in three years.
The experience and leadership has shown in the last two playoff matches as Harrison has had back-to-back come-from-behind wins to keep their season alive.
The Goblins scored late against Camden Fairview to earn a 21-14 win in their first-round game and then scored in the final minute against White Hall to advance with a 38-35 victory.
Wells is confident in his team and it has shown in the fourth quarter during these playoffs. He will lean on his team to continue that resiliency.
“We must withstand the early pressure from LRC,” the coach mentioned. “If we can do that and get settled in we will be fine. We need to get to the fourth quarter with a chance to win and we will win it.”
Analyzing what the Warriors do well was simple.
“LRC is a very balanced team,” Wells noted of his defensive preparation. “They can attack from a lot of different positions. But if we don’t stop the inside run game, we will struggle to stop them.”
Harrison’s offense will have it’s own challenge.
“They have some really talented defensive lineman,” the coach noted of the upcoming opponent. “They also blitz a lot on early downs that put a ton of pressure on you.”
The Harrison coach continually noted during practice this week for his team to “do what we do and do it well.”
He also noted that his team is ready to hit the field.
“Everyone is tired of practice this late in the year,” he said. “You are what you are this time of year. Our guys will be ready to play come Friday.”
A tough matchup can be expected but the Goblins are becoming very familiar with facing those obstacles.
“We are outsized every week, so this is no different,” said the coach. “Our players understand the challenge and will be ready to play.
“We must play well and take care of the football,” Wells responded when asked what would be the key to the game. “Tackling will be a huge factor for us in this one. We must tackle well.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at F.S. Garrison Stadium and coach Wells will have one final message for his team.
“Have fun and play like Goblins play,” he exclaimed.
Team members of the Goblins include: Beck Jones; Sloan Barrett; Julius Scott; Cayden Luker; Brodey Gilliam; Phoenix Whitney; Breckin Duck; Brock Bardwell; Hayden Davis; Noah Moix; Kaden Quandt; Lane Johnson; Cylan Madden; Cole Keylon; Trey Richardson; Dylan Schnidt; Logan Plumlee; Abe Estes; Talon Stephens; Gabe Paul; Vann Richards; Will Bryant; Anthony Robinson; Dylan Block; Matt Jones; Bentley Lemon; Alex Mills; Tyler Hutcheson; Wallace Crowley; Hudson Lewis; Anthony Allen; Caden Robertson; Jordin Welsh; Tristan Thompson; Marcus Reynolds; Maddox Peck; Jordan Miller; Kamran Bell; Hayden Allen; Dylan Olson; Steven Chrisman; Maliki Hilton; Elijah Lambert; Tim Gass; Josh Farris; Kohen Phifer; Chris McInturf; Jonathan Schaffer; Drayden Taylor; Skyler Graves; Mickey Upton; Evan Dixon; Jace Bardin; Taylor Baker; Kendred Thompson; Brekken Boswell; Hunter Boernson; and Charles Broome. The team is coached by Joel Wells. Assistant coaches include: Chris Keylon; Jacob Lisko; Greg Cross; Doug Cross; Dan Henderson; and Evan Cowling.
