BERRYVILLE — Friday night’s homecoming matchup at Bobcat Stadium featured a pair of 4A-1 teams looking for their first conference win of the season.
The home team Berryville Bobcats entered the game with a 2-3 overall record against the 3-2 Wolves of Lincoln.
Berryville’s last second chance at a game-winning touchdown fell short at the final buzzer and the Bobcats were handed a 39-34 loss by the Wolves.
Berryville entered the final possession with 0:29 remaining after the Bobcat defense forced Lincoln into a turnover on downs.
Bobcat junior quarterback J.D. Smith began the play with a 16-yard run up the gut and then quickly assembled the squad to spike the ball with 0:16 left on the clock. Smith then connected with teammate Kennon Hellingen on the next play for a 14-yard pass for a first down. The clock stopped long enough to move the chains and the Bobcats snapped the ball when the clock started on the officials whistle. Smith scrambled under pressure and his final throw landed in the turf as the buzzer sounded and Berryville was defeated.
Berryville opened the game with a touchdown after a 21-yard run from Dominic Henry.
Lincoln responded with a 10-play drive to match the score at seven apiece.
The Bobcats answered with their own 10-play drive and a heavy dose of running plays that ended with Brett Parsons punching in the ball from 10 yards out for the second Bobcat score of the game. Armando Mojica’s second extra point attempt was good to put Berryville back ahead, 14-7.
Lincoln’s next possession resulted in an interception after Hellingen batted down a pass that fell in the hands of Tyler Payne to give the ball back to Berryville.
Henry began the next possession with a 26-yard run down the left sideline followed by a pair of Parsons runs that ended with a 4-yard touchdown. The PAT snap was fumbled and downed to end the scoring with Berryville extending the lead, ahead 20-7.
Lincoln moved the ball down the field for a touchdown to get within, 20-13.
Berryville was held scoreless the rest of the first half and Lincoln added two more touchdowns while taking advantage of a Bobcat fumble and led by a 27-20 mark at halftime.
Lincoln received the ball to start the second half and the possession resulted in a punt after a fourth and 14.
Berryville took the possession into the fourth quarter and found the end zone. The Bobcat score was highlighted by a 49-yard Parsons run capped by a Smith keeper for a score.
Mojica made it a tie ballgame with the PAT, 27-27.
Lincoln turned the ball over on downs during its next possession and Berryville fumbled the ball back to them two plays later.
The Wolves took advantage of broken coverage and a wide open receiver for a 56-yard pass play that sparked a touchdown on the next running play to go ahead, 33-27.
Berryville responded after a Lincoln penalty to put them at midfield after the ensuing kickoff.
Smith and Parsons combined for 53 yards and Smith added the final 2 yards to cross the end zone. Mojica put the Bobcats ahead with the extra point, 34-33.
Lincoln was forced to punt on its next opportunity after three-straight incompletions.
Berryville moved the ball into the red zone with under 6 minutes remaining but an interception at the 5-yard line on fourth and goal gave the ball back to the Wolves.
Lincoln then took advantage of the running game and marched downfield over seven plays to go ahead, 39-34. The two-point conversion was stopped short and Lincoln had the lead back, ahead 39-34.
Both teams then turned the ball over on downs in back-to-back possessions and Berryville was unable to score in the final drive of the game.
The Bobcats will hit the road next Friday for a 4A-1 matchup with Gravette and Lincoln will return home to play Green Forest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.