NORTH LITTLE ROCK — It will be a busy weekend for Arkansas high school football.
On Friday night, two classifications will play semifinal matchups and on Saturday two classifications will crown a state champion.
After a long season that had many cancelations and searches for new opponents, two champions will be crowned in Class 2A and Class 5A.
Many eyes in Harrison will be turned to the championship game in Class 5A on Saturday at noon. The game will be aired live on Arkansas PBS. This contest will feature defending state champion Pulaski Academy of Little Rock against Little Rock Christian.
Pulaski Academy defeated Harrison last season on the way to claiming a title. Little Rock Christian defeated Harrison last week in the semifinals to earn a berth.
Little Rock Christian defeated Pulaski Academy two seasons ago to claim the state title. The two schools are members of the 5A-Central.
In Class 2A, Fordyce and Des Arc will meet for the state championship. That game kicks at 6:30 p.m. and it will be aired on PBS as well.
Four teams remain in Class 4A and Class 3A for semifinal games.
McGehee and Hoxie play each other and Harding Academy and Glen Rose meet in the pair of semifinal games for Class 3A.
Class 4A’s semifinal games feature Shiloh Christian and Stuttgart meeting and Warren and Rivercrest playing.
Two state champions were crowned on Saturday. In Class 7A, Bryant won a title over North Little Rock. Greenwood claimed the Class 6A title over Lake Hamilton.
