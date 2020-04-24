There were several things about the National Football League’s draft on Thursday night.
First, the fans were taken out of the draft. Which was a little disappointing.
Each year tickets were sold for the event and no matter who was drafted by one of the New York teams, there were boos and jeering.
It was always entertaining.
The next big thing with not having an audience was not seeing the athletes dress up for the draft.
That may have been the biggest thing missed for me. The suits that some of these guys wear are amazing.
I love loud clothing and these suits are loud. They make John Daly’s clothing line look like clothes for toddlers.
But, there was serious business that was taking place with the draft.
A little bit surprising to me was the fact that SEC set a first round draft record. It was not surprising that the league had almost half of the draft picks. It was surprising that it had not happened earlier.
Out of the 32 first round draft picks, 15 were from the SEC. There is no surprise of that. The surprising thing to me is that it has not been more before.
Breaking down the 15 draft picks from the SEC, 11 of those play in the West. It is no wonder that Arkansas can not get any better. This means that 35 percent of first round draft picks came from the Hogs division.
That shows the strength of the SEC West.
The next big thing that stuck out to me was the move of the Green Bay Packers. I am not a real Packer fan, but my dislike of the Vikings always makes me a Packer fan.
I do like A A Ron Rodgers. He is one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league. However, the Packers really disrespected him in this draft.
Green Bay traded up to get another quarterback. It has been reported that the Packer management didn’t talk to Rodgers before making the pick.
That makes for the opportunity for bad blood between the most important player on the team and the management of the team.
My Chiefs picked a LSU running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It is a good fit.
He has speed, which is necessary to be a Chief. Kansas City was not deep in the running back position, so this helps.
Edwards-Helaire also has another attribute that fits well with Kansas City — good hands. He gives Patrick Mahomes another receiver that can come out of the backfield.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid can really use that to his advantage.
This may not have been the best pick in the first round, but when you pick last because you are the Super Bowl champions, you take what you can get.
The NFL draft was a social distance success. Maybe in the long run, I don’t care so much about all of the fans being there.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
