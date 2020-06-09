The long awaited day for local sports on the baseball diamond has arrived.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Ramsey Motor Wranglers will host a doubleheader with Mountain Home Lockeroom on Jack Williams Field.
The Wranglers have seven practices under their belt and a full roster in the dugout ready to compete during a busy schedule over the next six weeks.
“We feel lucky to be able to play because nobody thought we would be,” Wrangler skipper Matt Rodden commented about the return of baseball. “We’re excited and hopefully the fans are ready to see some baseball. If the weather holds off, we’re looking forward to playing.”
The Wranglers will have assets on the mound this season as well as on the field and in the batter’s box. Of the 21 kids on the roster, Rodden feels that up to 15 guys can go to the bump and throw strikes.
As expected, the kids are ready for competition after a week’s worth of practices.
“They’re tired of practicing and playing against each other,” said the coach. “They’re ready to play against somebody else.”
Lockeroom already has a few games completed on their schedule, but the Wranglers feel they are ready to hit the field and play competitively.
Before competition begins, the players, coaches and personnel will undergo all safety measures and wear appropriate masks at the appropriate times.
Fans are welcome to attend the game but will have a few regulations. The bleachers will not be accessible, so patrons will be required to bring their own chairs and are asked to maintain the appropriate social distancing measures. The use of face masks for all spectators is highly recommended.
The concession stand and bathrooms will be open while partaking in precautionary sanitizing and safety precautions at one hour intervals.
Admission to the ballpark will be free of charge.
