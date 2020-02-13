ALPENA — Basketball action in the 1A-1 Junior High District Tournament on Wednesday night set the matchups for the semifinals.
Jasper’s Junior Pirates filled the empty slot at the bottom of the bracket with a 52-12 win over Mt. Judea. Kingston advanced with a 46-14 victory over Deer.
The lone junior girls game on Wednesday featured the Jasper Junior Lady Pirates earning a 40-21 win against Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.
Junior Boys
Jasper 52, Mt. Judea 12
The Junior Pirate’s defense set the tone early and the offense pulled away in the opening round with a 52-12 win over the Junior Eagles of Mt. Judea.
Jasper’s offense exploded for 23 points in the first frame and another 11 in the second while the defense held Mt. Judea to two field goals in the first half.
Mt. Judea faced a 34-4 deficit at halftime and added five points to its total in the third quarter.
Jasper put another 15 points on the board in the third and both teams scored three points in the final 6 minutes.
Eleven players scored in the Jasper win with Hudson Lewis leading the way with 13 points. Huston Davidson added 11, Joseph Lindsey five, Mason Morgan, Levi Johnson and Cayden Smith four each, Sawyer Willis three and Jarrett Willis, Forest Siebert, Jackson Kilgore and Spencer Traywick two apiece.
Haygan Dotson and Allec Ricketts scored four each for Mt. Judea. Kaiden Clayborn and Jacob Eddings added two apiece.
Kingston 46, Deer 14
A strong third quarter propelled Kingston past Deer in a 46-14 win to advance to the semifinals.
Kingston held a 7-3 lead at the first break and moved the lead to double-digits with a 24-10 advantage at halftime.
Deer was held scoreless in the third period while Kingston added another 17 points to the lead.
Kingston outscored the Junior Antlers by a 5-4 mark in the fourth.
Chism Floyd scored 21 points in the Kingston win. Canton Clark added six, Lucas Williams and Caiden Fancher five each, Ethan Clark four, Brian Leffort three and Colton Clemens two.
Michael Ewing scored six points for Deer. Bobby Holt added four and Ty Reynolds and Lane Nichols two each.
Junior Girls
Jasper took over the game in the second half and defeated NWACA by a 40-21.
The Junior Lady Pirates held an 11-5 lead at the end of the first period and NWACA narrowed the deficit slightly as Jasper was leading at halftime, 14-9.
The third quarter was an 11-4 advantage for Jasper and the Junior Lady Pirates outscored the Junior Lady Spartans by a 15-8 margin to finish with the win.
Halle Brewer was tops for Jasper with 12 points. Tiana Siebert added nine, Lyla Raulston seven, Emma Mitchell five, Style Lager four and Grace Edgemon three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.