VALLEY SPRINGS — The Valley Springs Lady Tigers are making another trip to the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament finals.
That would seem unlikely of a program that has had three head coaches in three years.
Kimberly Wilson Jenkins led the Lady Tigers to six state title games before moving to coach Springdale Har-Ber High School.
Valley Springs could not settle on a coach for the 2018-2019 season, so the school turned to retired North Arkansas College coach and former Valley Springs boys coach Jerry Thomason.
Thomason led the team back to the state tournament, but illness hampered the girls progress in the bracket progression.
This season the Lady Tigers are under the leadership of Ryan Johnson.This is Johnson’s fourth year to coach and his first year to be a head coach of a girls team.
Johnson graduated from Abundant Life School in Sherwood. He moved on to Dallas Baptist University where he studied for two years before transferring to Central Baptist College in Conway.
He graduated there in 2016 with a degree in history and minor in math. He earned his Masters of Education at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
His professional career began with Abundant Life. He served as the head coach of the junior high boys and girls teams and assistant coach for senior high boys and girls.
The next season he moved to Carlisle were he was assistant senior high boys and girls coach and the head baseball coach.
A stop at Midland High School in the 2018-2019 season saw Johnson coach the boys basketball and baseball teams.
Johnson is married to Courtney Johnson. The couple married in 2016. She is an educator and coach in the Harrison School District.
