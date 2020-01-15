YELLVILLE — Important conference matchups were on the slate at Yellville-Summit high school on Tuesday night when Flippin made the short trek for basketball competition.
The senior boys match concluded the event in a tight that finished with Flippin getting a 42-40 road win.
Flippin took over in the final quarter to garner a 53-32 victory over the Lady Panthers.
Senior Boys
The top two teams in the 2A-1 battled to the final minute for a conference win. Despite Flippin hitting eight 3-pointers and holding the Panthers to one trey, Yellville-Summit made it a one-possession game but were short at the final buzzer, 42-40.
Yellville-Summit entered the final 8 minutes facing a 34-29 deficit.
Ryan Fletcher and Kyle Dobbs each hit a basket before Ben Cantrell sank the first 3-pointer of the game for Yellville-Summit to inch the Panthers closer. Dobbs and Fletcher each added another field goal before the end of the game as the Panthers outscored the Bobcats by an 11-8 mark but were short in the end by a 42-40 score.
Flippin jumped out to an 11-5 lead as David Derosier and Dobbs scored the only field goals of the first half for the Panthers.
Yellville-Summit battled back in the third period led by Derosier and Dobbs adding six points apiece. Holiday Derosier got on the board as the Panthers outscored Flippin, 14-10, and trailed at halftime, 21-19.
Dobbs added three buckets while Holiday Derosier and David Derosier each scored in a 10-point third-quarter effort from Yellville-Summit.
Flippin built their lead with 13 points in the third.
Dobbs finished with 19 points for the Panthers. David Derosier added 10 points, Holiday Derosier and Fletcher four apiece and Cantrell three.
Senior Girls
A strong fourth period from Flippin thwarted any effort from the Lady Panthers to get back in the game as the Lady Bobcats took a 53-32 conference win..
Yellville-Summit faced a 34-29 deficit to start the final 8 minutes of action.
The Lady Panthers added nine of their final 12 points from the foul line with Mariah Crespino hitting a 3-pointer.
Flippin scored 19 points in the final frame on seven field goals to take the win.
Allie Edmonds hit a pair of buckets to go with a Jacy Riddle score but Yellville-Summit trailed at the first break, 10-6.
Hailey Layton and Edmonds each scored to start the second period and Crespino hit her first 3 to end the Lady Panthers scoring in the first half.
Flippin increased the lead at halftime, leading 10-13.
Edmonds scored all seven points for the home team in the third and the Lady Bobcats put up 15 points to take the lead into the final frame.
Edmonds scored 17 points for the Lady Panthers. Crespino added six, Riddle and Layton four each and Abby Brantner one.
Yellville-Summit play again on Friday in a rivalry game at home against Marshall.
