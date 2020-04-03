The Minnie Harris Park offers many events throughout the year.
However, there is one thing that few people know about.
At the east of the park there is a small entry point to a nice hike inside the city limits of Harrison.
The actual path is just over a quarter of a mile, but there are endless things to explore.
Just inside the trail there will be a small incline that will take hikers to the level of Crooked Creek. The creek laps against the bank giving a tranquil sound despite the traffic that is only a few few away on Highway 62-65 business that is coming down Harrison Hill.
There is an extra path at the bottom of the decline that travels down to the creek.
After returning back to the main path, the bluffs of the area make an appearance. The moss covered rocks offer a great background for walkers to stop and take a selfie.
Just .10 into the hike on the right side, there will be a series of steps. These steps lead to two stops along the trail.
The first scenic point will be a small cave. The cave is only 10-foot deep. The steps are steep, but are solid on the hike. Where there is no step, there are rocks to help in the climb.
After exploring the cave, take a right out on a flat area of a bluff. This offers a great view of the creek and the skyline of Harrison. The bluff is around 20 foot in height and and can create damage if visitors stray too far from the edge.
After climbing back down the hill, it is not very far to the biggest highlight of the hike.
An entrance to a large size cave comes into view.
This cave is part of the cave system that flows under Harrison. This cave system is extensive and is believed to be very long.
The cave offers opportunities for explorers to sit and rest after making the .15 mile trec into the woods.
After leaving the cave there is still a .10 of a mile left in the hike. This portion of the trail is on a slope.
Hikers will feel that the one leg is short than the other on the move. This portion of the hike leads to another series of bluffs. This bluff is on the trail and offers hikers the opportunity to touch the moss that is growing on the rocks. This is an educational opportunity.
The ground of the hike is covered in many varieties of spring foliage. A trip during mid-March will allow visitors to see the hillside covered with yellow flowers.
With the side trips along the paths, the trip will be less than two-thirds of mile. However, the hike does contain some steep climbs that are short in length. There are also areas where patrons can fall.
There is a down side to the hike. Homeless residents have used the large cave as a place to camp. They have left a large amount of trash behind. There is also a lot of trash along the trail from previous visitors.
The hike climbs similar to that of the highway up the hill. There will always be traffic noise that mixes with the ripples of the creek.
Social distancing is on everyone’s mind, but the hike from Minnie Harris Park will allow for a little peace of mind.
