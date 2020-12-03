NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Two football classifications will call it a season on Saturday.
At War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday, Class 7A and 6A will play its championship games.
Noon will be the kick off for Class 7A. That game will feature Bryant and North Little Rock.
After clearing the stadium, the Class 6A game will begin at 6:30 p.m. Greenwood and Lake Hamilton will be meeting in that contest.
Semifinal action in two classifications will be taking place. Class 5A and Class 2A will be determining who will be traveling to War Memorial on Dec. 12 for the state championship games.
In Class 5A, Harrison will be hosting Little Rock Christian while Pulaski Academy will be facing Wynne.
In Class 2A Des Arc and Junction City meet and Gurdon and Fordyce tangle.
Class 5A’s game will be the noon championship contest on Dec. 12. Class 2A will be the 6:30 p.m start.
There are still eight teams left in Class 4A and Class 3A. Those contests will kick at 7 p.m.
Harding Academy and Booneville tangle and Glen Rose and Centerpoint meet. The winner of those two games will meet in the semifinals.
In the lower part of the bracket, Prescott and McGehee play while Hoxie and Paris square up with each other. The winner of these two game will play in the semifinals.
In Class 4A there are eight teams in the quarterfinals. Shiloh Christian and Dumas face off and Stuttgart and Ozark mix it up. The winners will play in the semifinals next week.
Nashville and Warren will be a featured contest in Class 4A. The winner of that game will play the winner of he Rivercrest and Crossett battle.
